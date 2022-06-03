Adrien Broner opponent set, ‘I hope he’s got his mental health in order!”

June 3rd, 2022

Adrien Broner will face Omar Figueroa Jr. on July 23rd after his opponent confirmed the date and weight for their contest.

Figueroa states that the battle will happen at super-lightweight in what has since become a symbol of struggling fighters.

As Figueroa stated, both men have been having personal problems of late. Hopefully, they are now free of baggage to focus on the upcoming bout.

Having lost his previous two contests, Figueroa is looking forward to getting back in the ring following a one-year absence.

“I guess it’s finally happening! First off, I want to thank Al Haymon for not giving up on me. I know I haven’t been the best version of myself, but that’s because I was fighting against an invisible opponent,” said Figueroa.

“I hope Adrien has gotten his mental health in order because I’d been going through it, myself, for the past year!

“Glad to say I’m past that, now. I’m ready to go out and give the fans the kind of wars they’re used to from me.

“I’ve got nothing holding me back, now! Looking forward to July 23rd!”

Responding to claims he was throwing jabs at Broner, Figueroa stated: “I’m not “throwing jabs.” I genuinely wish him well!

“The better he is, the better the fight will be. I’m looking forward to a hell of a fight!

“Mental health is no joking matter. I say that from experience.”

ADRIEN BRONER vs. OMAR FIGUEROA

The big question now is, can both make weight successfully?

It’s no secret that Broner has struggled to get down to what he says is his ideal division. It will be a full five years since he last campaigned at super-lightweight by the time he gets in the ring with Figueroa.

Broner beat Jovanie Santiatigo previously in a match-up that was due to be contested at 140 pounds. But with days remaining, it was clear Broner wouldn’t make it.

The fight then went ahead at welterweight.

Regarding Figueroa, he last made 140 way back in 2015. Even then, he only made it 141 against Ricky Burns. You’d have to go back to 2014 for the last time he entirely made the super-lightweight limit.

Official confirmation should come from Premier Boxing Champions in the coming days, with Showtime expected to broadcast the event.

At this point in Broner’s career, Pay Per View has to be off the table. However, the way things have gone lately, you never know.

