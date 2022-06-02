Adrien Broner continues training for July, with less focus on OnlyFans

Adrien Broner continues to work for a projected July comeback to the sport after putting less emphasis on his OnlyFans account.

“The Problem” is due back in the ring this summer after putting many personal issues behind him. The four-weight world champion has yet to announce an opponent or official date.

However, launching OnlyFans earlier this year seemed like a distraction Broner could do without right now. Charging $50 per subscription, Broner began posting explicit content.

This move was Broner’s way of stopping a former partner from sharing similar images of him after blackmail threats on social media. Broner has since moved on and is now in a place where he’s entirely focused on boxing again.

Salvaging his current deal with Showtime is the number one priority for Broner, who is willing to accept far less than his demands. He knows if he can get back in the win column again in 2022, a Pay Per View against a bigger name could be on the cards.

It’s all down to how the next few weeks go for Broner, who hopes to get something official in the public domain soon.

Putting less of his time into a subscription channel is undoubtedly the order of the day. He’s only posted two videos since February.

ADRIEN BRONER OPPONENTS

Another fifteen months out of the ring is not helping with the caliber of opponents Broner can choose from for his return. Despite Jessie Vargas calling him out for a rematch, that fight is dead in the water after Vargas lost to Liam Smith.

However, Broner has to look at the 140-pound division, if he can make the weight. Many times he’s tried to make a dent in the welterweight ranks, but he failed.

Good friend Erickson Lubin says Broner can be a success at super-lightweight if he can boil down.

“Adrien Broner can accomplish anything he puts his mind to right now. He can definitely bounce back,” Lubin exclusively told World Boxing News.

Pressed on whether he thinks Broner should be competing at 140 given his losses at 147, Lubin said: “I think he should be at 140.

“That is a weight that he can make a lot of noise in [if he makes the weight]. He can possibly take over his weight class. It is tough at 140, but he will do just fine.”

Lessen the OnlyFans. Give us more boxing.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

