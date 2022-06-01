Xander Zayas forced to withdraw from June 11 bout through illness

June 1st, 2022

Mikey Williams

Xander Zayas announced unexpected news via social media that Top Rank ratified a short time later regarding his next fight.

The Puerto Rican junior middleweight prospect has been forced to withdraw from his June 11 bout with Ravshan Hudaynazarov at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden due to a non-COVID-19-related viral infection.

Zayas-Hudaynazarov was scheduled to be the co-feature to the 10-round super middleweight main event between Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga and two-time world title challenger Alexis Angulo.

I am sorry to announce that due to illness I was forced to pull out of my fight on June 11th. I have done my best to get well, however, my condition got worse over the past few days forcing me to withdraw at the direction of medical experts. pic.twitter.com/KyoDQ9JECs — Xander Zayas (@XanderZayas) June 1, 2022

The new co-feature will see Puerto Rican junior lightweight Henry “Moncho” Lebron (15-0, 10 KOs) battle countryman Luis “Popeye” Lebron (18-3-1, 11 KOs) in an eight-rounder for the vacant WBO Latino title.

Xander Zayas said, “I am sorry to announce that I was forced to pull out of my fight on June 11. I have done my best to get well, however, my condition got worse over the past few days.

“As much as I love this sport and wanted to put on a show at Madison Square Garden for the fans, my health comes first. My team and I had to make the difficult decision to postpone this fight.

“I want to thank everyone for all the support and love. I will be back soon.”

CARD

Henry Lebron makes his ESPN-televised debut less than three months removed from a breakthrough performance on the Berlanga-Steve Rolls undercard.

He knocked out the normally durable Josec Ruiz in seven rounds, graduating from prospect to emerging contender. Luis Lebron, no relation to Henry, is a nine-year pro who has never been knocked out.

He has upset unbeaten prospects multiple times before. It includes a stoppage victory last year over Frank Diaz (9-0 at the time).

He last fought March 12, losing a competitive decision to rising Puerto Rican star Christian Tapia.

