Leonard Ellerbe says Eddie Hearn is a clown, wants to “stomp him out”

June 1st, 2022

Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe gave Eddie Hearn another tongue-lashing as he sat down with Showtime’s Brian Custer.

During Gervonta Davis fight week, Ellerbe spoke to Custer for his ‘Last Stand Podcast’ and got into his beef with the Matchroom boss.

The pair have a history of trading insults, with both sides critical of the other’s handling of fighters.

Ellerbe gave Hearn a short, sharp shock as Custer quizzed him on why they don’t get on.

“He’s a clown, and everybody knows that. That’s why you just laugh,” said Ellerbe. “I’m not going to go back and forth with him because he knows what time of day it is.”

Asked by Custer when the beef started, Ellerbe responded: “He knows what it is. He went into something personal, and I gave him a phone call.

“I gave him a phone call a while ago, and he knows what time of day it is. It’s just that. I mean, I don’t want to go back into all of that.

“I try to be as professional as I can possibly be. But he’s the one guy that I can possibly say that if I had the opportunity, I’d stomp him out.”

LEONARD ELLERBE vs. EDDIE HEARN

Fans are already calling for Ellerbe and Hearn to settle their beef in the ring with an exhibition or ‘celebrity boxing’ match.

However, Ellerbe isn’t the first counterpart Eddie Hearn has rubbed up the wrong way. Deontay Wilder co-manager Shelly Finkel went off on the Essex man a while back.

Hall of Famer Bob Arum has also had his differences with Hearn over the years.

Even Wilder himself had a dressing down for Hearn when discussing ‘Shirley Winkle’ jibes aimed at Finkel during their 2018 negotiations for Anthony Joshua.

“You asked for $50m, and we provided it for you. Now you’re changing your mind? – It doesn’t make any sense,” Wilder told Richard Poxon on his podcast.

“That’s why I can’t deal with Eddie Hearn to this day. They weren’t straightforward. They contradict even their own country. And they are compulsive liars.

“Eddie Hearn is a straight liar. But I can’t deal with him, and I never want to see him. I only want to see him at the fight [against Joshua].

“You just don’t call my manager names like ‘Shirley Winkle.’ It’s like, come on, bro, how old are you?

“You up here trying to make the biggest fight in the world, and you talking about ‘Shirly Winkle’?

“That oughta let you know that he wasn’t prepared or ready (for that offer).”

