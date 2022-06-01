How Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder collapsed in 2018

June 1st, 2022

As a deal looks more off than ever, WBN looks back at complete coverage of the Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua collapse.

Things don’t seem to be going as smoothly as the fans would like between Wilder, Joshua, or Tyson Fury. Therefore, looking back at how another big clash fell apart is eye-opening.

World Boxing News was at the forefront of negotiations and had the inside track from Wilder’s team.

A contract arrived with Deontay Wilder’s advisor and co-manager Shelly Finkel at his office in 2018, with only clarification on TWO POINTS needed before ‘The Bronze Bomber’ signed the deal.

Finkel exclusively told WBN: “We looked at the contract on Monday and raised two specific details in the paperwork that we needed clarification.

“It’s frustrating, as Eddie Hearn states in the media, that we need to be quick and sign the contract. But how can we sign if they don’t respond to our email and clarify our concerns?

“If we are being rushed, we need to hear back from Barry to be able to complete things on our side,” he added.

At the time, WBN understood an official announcement would be possible a week later.

Finkel was always on the website, gracious enough to keep WBN in the loop on the American side. At the same time, WBN reporters spoke to Eddie Hearn and Sky Head Boxing Adam Smith face-to-face to get their view on proceedings.

WBN now looks back at where it all went wrong with a complete and frank timeline of negotiations from start to finish.

See below for the beginning of the whole saga, which began unfolding just before Joshua unified further against Joseph Parker in March of 2018.

March 23, 2018 – Joshua fires the first warning to Wilder.

28th – Joshua confirms intentions to open talks.

April 1 – Deontay Wilder’s team give the first indication they will accept a deal in the UK.

2nd – Initial talks and potential terms are revealed.

3rd – Wilder accepts a fight in the UK.

4th – Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn reveals contact with Al Haymon.

5th – Joshua’s mandatory challenger Alexander Povetkin throws a spanner in the works.

8th – Shelly Finkel outlines his reservations about Joshua accepting the fight.

9th – Joshua rejects fighting Povetkin.

10th – AJ states he wants home advantage for the initial fight

11th – Joshua’s opening offer is revealed to be $12.5m

26th – Wilder counters Joshua with a huge $50m USA deal.

May 14 – Povetkin representatives hold talks with Matchroom in London as talks stall

20th – A USA venue is effectively ruled out for the first contest Joshua v Wilder: Undisputed fight in jeopardy over US / UK venue

21st – Team Povetkin await confirmation of September fight with Joshua

22nd – Joshua officially rejects $50m United States offer

29th – Wilder signals intentions to fight Joshua in the UK

June 2 – Joshua attempts to draw out Wilder with Povetkin threat

4th – Hearn states Povetkin fight is more likely than Wilder.

11th – Wilder accepts counter deal offered by Hearn and Joshua

12th – Wilder co-manager and trainer Jay Deas reveals terms of the new UK deal.

13th – Finkel accuses Hearn of confusing fans regarding negotiations

14th – Hearn says Joshua v Wilder reigns have been handed over to father Barry.

14th – Hearn says Cardiff in October or November is the likely date for Joshua v Wilder.

17th – Wilder alludes to the possibility of Joshua backing out of a deal

June 21 – Showtime boss expects Joshua v Wilder confirmation …

25th – EXCLUSIVE: Shelly Finkel SETS THE RECORD STRAIGHT on Joshua v Wilder, reveals CONTRACT will be SENT BY FRIDAY …

June 26 – EXCLUSIVE: Shelly Finkel reveals ASTONISHING ‘FACT’ regarding Deontay Wilder’s $50m US OFFER to Anthony Joshua …

26th – EXCLUSIVE: ‘Team Joshua SHOULD HAVE ASKED WBA for WilderEXCEPTION if they REALLY WANTED the fight’ – says Finkel …

DEONTAY WILDER FIGHT

As the Wilder fight was on the cusp, Joshua decided to face Povetkin in September 2018. A new date of April 13 was then worked out with Wilder.

Frustrated, Wilder then decided to battle Tyson Fury, and the final nail was placed in the AJ fight coffin.

