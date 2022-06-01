George Kambosos Jr. says Devin Haney got gifted the WBC title

June 1st, 2022

Darren Burns

Undefeated lightweight champions George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney kept up the bad blood during fight week festivities.

The pair, who collide on Saturday in Australia, clearly have ill-feeling toward one another.

Ahead of the Marvel Stadium clash, the two combatants talked trash for more than five minutes. They did not come to blows, but the mental warfare was fully effective.

George Kambosos Jr.

“This is amazing. This is what the sport is about, and I made this happen. I chose the biggest fights possible,” said Kambosos Jr.

“I took out Teofimo Lopez. Obviously, this guy. I was prepared to fight Lomachenko. That was done.

“He couldn’t make it because of the {Ukraine} war. No problem, Devin, want to step up? And he did, OK, but he was forced into this. He’s not my mandatory.”

On the fact that he picked out Haney himself, Kambosos added: “I could’ve fought anyone. I could’ve fought the garbageman outside if I wanted to, but I chose you.

“You’re not my mandatory. I picked you. You’re here, and everything is a go for Sunday.”

“I became more obsessed. I became champion and realized I loved this sport more than anything in the world.

“I’m very blessed to be here. I made this happen. If it wasn’t for me, this wouldn’t be happening today here, and bring it on.”

GIFT

Kambosos also outlined that Haney never won his title in the ring. The WBC handed the American the green and gold belt not once but twice.

“It’s great to be back home. Five years of hard work. Everyone knows the story. I had to go through every bit of adversity.

“I had to earn my belts, earned them the hardest way. Not like this guy. He got given a present. I earned mine. I took the best out.

“It is great to be back home, great to have the support. I know that stadium will be buzzing with my support, but I just love to fight.

“Me and him in there, in that ring. It’s a great moment for Australian boxing, and I am very excited.”

Unified champion Kambosos (20-0, 10 KOs) and WBC king Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) will battle in one of the biggest boxing matches in Australian history. The Down Under showdown will be broadcast live in the United States this Saturday (Sunday local time) on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+.

