Floyd Mayweather set for another fight in the UAE

June 1st, 2022

Floyd Mayweather will fight again in the United Arab Emirates after dominating Don Moore recently in Abu Dhabi.

Mayweather confirmed that he would be back in the UAE later this year against a foe to be named closer to the time.

“I waited for this moment for twenty-six years. We’re finally here. I will have another fight in the UAE this year,” said Mayweather when dropping and beating Moore for eight rounds.

“It’s a secret [next opponent]. I don’t want to let the cat out of the bag just yet. We have an opponent.

“I have to choose where we fight, and I choose the UAE. For 26 years, you guys have supported me, and I just want to say thank you.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER OPPONENT

Whether Mayweather will take on another fighter of a YouTuber remains to be seen. He consistently gets linked to both.

One man who is always vocal regarding Mayweather fighting on and his handling of Gervonta Davis is Ishe Smith.

Maybe the former Contender star would be a good match-up for Mayweather’s next bout.

Smith gave Mayweather both barrels over the Davis situation on social media.

“The love isn’t pure. Once you realize that, you separate yourself from people,” said Smith. “It’s always about kissing his [Floyd Mayweather’s expletive] and who can do it better.

“I got out the way. I’m not built like that. So I choose to make my own bread while others choose to sit at the bottom waiting for the crumbs to fall.”

The former Contender star added that he thought Davis would have left Mayweather Promotions sooner.

“Real ones know what it is. Tank is a real one, and I said it a while ago. I’m surprised it has even lasted this long, honestly.”

YOUTUBERS

On YouTubers fighting in the sport, Smith added: “I stay out the way and don’t comment much about the game.

“YouTubers etc., but when I do, I try my best to speak what I feel is facts. It’s just some real sucka to do that to him. But like I said, the love isn’t pure. Anyone who thinks it is is full of it.

“I have a lot of fighters I like to watch. The game makes it impossible to see them fight each other, so enter exhibit A, a guy making millions who would get wiped by a real boxer.

“But boxing created him or lack thereof, so we are here.”

Mayweather could be back in the ring by the late summer, depending on where the event happens.

