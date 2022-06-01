Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua II targeted for Jeddah Super Dome

June 1st, 2022

Anthony Joshua will get his revenge opportunity in the same place he regained his titles against Andy Ruiz Jr. – Saudi Arabia.

Sky Sports reports that a site deal is agreed to stage his second clash with Oleksandr Usyk at the Jeddah Super Dome.

Last February, the 40,000-capacity Super Dome hosted WWE Elimination Chamber. The venue is ideal for AJ’s redemption attempt.

SAUDI ARABIA

The last time he fought in Saudi, Joshua defeated a massively overweight Ruiz to become a two-time world heavyweight champion.

He’s going for three against the formidable Ukrainian. Last September, Joshua got dominated on home soil in London.

Sky also said reports of a delay to the July 23 date are wide of the mark, despite coming from Eddie Hearn.

ANTHONY JOSHUA REMATCH

Usyk left Ukraine to train for Joshua weeks ago. It’s now thought both men will step up their training camps.

Robert Garcia is the coach drafted by the team to whip Joshua into shape for the biggest fight of his life.

Not many give the Briton any chance of defeating Usyk after his last performance.

Joshua is once again the underdog.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow us on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews and Twitter @worldboxingnews.