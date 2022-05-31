Some of Mayweather’s most expensive purchases

May 31st, 2022

Floyd Mayweather, the undefeated boxer who retired with a perfect 50-0 record, is one of the most accomplished and richest athletes in history. According to Forbes, he had an estimated net worth of $400 million as of 2016. He has a sizable amount of assets to his name. He’s spent ridiculous amounts of money on several items, such as a $5 million diamond-encrusted Rolex watch that Swiss watchmaker Hublot custom-made for him. Let’s take a look at some of his other most expensive purchases.

Jacob & Co.’s Billionaire Timepiece

The Jacob & Co. watch Floyd Mayweather bought as a birthday present is more than just a watch. It’s an investment in the beauty, luxury, and timelessness of the diamonds. The price tag for this exceptionally extravagant timepiece is $18 million and it’s made entirely from precious stones including emerald-cut diamonds (260 carats) and a white gold bracelet and case (18 carats) for ultimate shine.

Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita

Built by Swedish carmaker Koenigsegg, the Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita is one of the fastest and most expensive cars in the world. It’s also among the most expensive purchases owned by Floyd Mayweather. He bought it in 2015 for $4.8 million but later auctioned it in 2017 for $2.6 million. Only two of these incredibly beautiful cars were made. They named it after its colour: “Trevita,” which translates to “three whites.” To attract at first peek, its exterior features three layers of paint coated with diamonds — hence the name.

Las Vegas Mansion

Casinos and gambling are probably the first things that come to mind when you think about Las Vegas. Even though online casinos, such as Platincasino, are taking over the casino industry, land-based casinos of Las Vegas are still quite popular, especially among celebrities; and Floyd Mayweather is one of those celebrities. Perhaps this is one of the reasons he bought a mansion in this particular location.

Floyd Mayweather is a proud owner of a $10 million, 21,861 square-foot estate in Las Vegas. The mansion includes 14 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms, so you can imagine how big it is. The mansion also features outrageous courtyards, palatial designs, a fountain pool, an indoor pool, a movie theatre, a bowling alley, a basketball court, an underground garage and more!

Air Mayweather

Air Mayweather is a Gulfstream G650 private jet worth around $50 million. This unique jet can fly at 0.85 Mach (roughly 740 mph) and has room for up to 30 passengers, including crew members. Down the fuselage, this plane features Mayweather’s name written in bold letters. Several places of this plane have imprints of 50-0 to mark his undefeated legacy. Also, there are imprints of “The Money Team” (TMT) all over the plane including on the pilots’ and cabin crew uniforms. On the plane, Mayweather can indulge in as many luxuries as he wants including getting massages, playing poker, etc. It also features an advanced air traffic control system that allows pilots to fly into busy airports in bad weather or low visibility conditions.

Conclusion

That concludes our rundown of Mayweather’s most expensive purchases. It’s the lifestyle of the wealthy and famous, but it helps if you’re also highly talented and accomplished in some circumstances. With Mayweather having only recently retired, who knows what treasures he’ll be adding to his collection in the near future? Will he make additional high-priced purchases in the future? Only time will give us that answer!