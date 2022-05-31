Edgar Berlanga heads to Puerto Rico to train for Alexis Angulo

Ryan Hafey

Puerto Rican super middleweight contender Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga is switching things up. Berlanga (19-0, 16 KOs) has moved training camp from the friendly New York City confines to his family’s homeland as he seeks recapture the knockout power that saw him score 16 straight first-round knockouts to begin his career.

Berlanga is readying to fight two-time world title challenger Alexis Angulo (27-2, 23 KOs) in a 10-round main event Saturday, June 11, at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Berlanga-Angulo will headline an all-Puerto Rican card — live in prime time on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ — the evening before New York City’s Puerto Rican Day Parade.

Promoted by Top Rank, tickets starting at $66 are on sale now and are available at Ticketmaster.com and MSG.com.

One of Puerto Rico’s great champions, International Boxing Hall of Fame Class of 2022 inductee Miguel Cotto, hosted Berlanga for a media workout Wednesday at Gimnasio Miguel A. Cotto Carrasquillo.

This is what Berlanga said ahead of his stiffest challenge to date.

Edgar Berlanga

“On June 11, I will give my Island a big win on the eve of the Puerto Rican Day Parade. I am are ready to win big for all my Boricuas. This is a dream come true for me. I’m very excited and can’t wait to get in the ring in Madison Square Garden, just like Tito and Cotto used to do. Those are some pretty big shoes to fill, and it will not be easy, but I’m up for the task and I’m ready to do my own thing and put on a great show for all my people.”

“This fight will be big for my career. I’m ready to show up and show out as the new face of all Puerto Rican boxing. With this fight, I will set the tone and show everyone what I’m capable of. I have to win big and I will. Get ready for some fireworks.”

“I have been working very hard. I have been working on polishing all aspects of my game. You guys will see a real monster on June 11. A monster that has a lot of power, but also a monster that knows how to box and set things up. Don’t get me wrong, he is a tough fighter and he will come to fight, but I will break him down.”

“It feels great to train in Puerto Rico. We decided to do training camp on the Island because we knew that we had a big task ahead and we needed to be fully focused. As I said, I want to win big. This has been one of the best decisions I have made. It’s great to feel the support from the fans. That actually motivates me even more. I’m so ready! I can’t wait!”