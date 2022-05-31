No, Wladimir Klitschko did not leave Deontay Wilder ‘twitching’ via KO

May 31st, 2022

Team Klitschko

World Boxing News can confirm that Alabama Slammer Deontay Wilder did not get smashed to bits by Wladimir Klitschko.

Wilder was apparently ‘left twitching’ by Klitschko during a sparring session back in the day. WBN subsequently investigated if it actually happened.

British heavyweight Dillian Whyte stated the incident took place. WBN has found no evidence to corroborate those claims.

Whyte said: “I’ve seen (Deontay Wilder) get knocked out. Wladimir knocked him out.

“He knew what happened. Wilder had his hands up, and he was roughing Wlad up, bringing the smoke. He was going wild.

“It wasn’t no knockdown. Deontay Wilder was KO’d, cold. Properly, twitching as well.

“That’s why they probably didn’t want him to fight Wladimir. Because Wlad was going to fight him as a pro, Wilder never fancied it the whole time.

Whyte, talking to Sky Sports, added that he wanted to fight Wilder despite being knocked out cold by Alexander Povetkin.

“I would love to smash Deontay Wilder’s face it,” he pointed out.

“It’s one of those fights where I would be very charged up. I would go out in the first round and get going after Wilder.

“It is frustrating, but it’s still a big name. He’s one of the top guys. I would love to fight him.

“He has to be serious. We offered him six or seven million dollars once, and he turned it down when he was making one million dollars to fight Luis Ortiz.

“How serious is he?

DEONTAY WILDER RANKED

‘The Body Snatcher’ continued: “When people mention Deontay Wilder’s name to me, I just get stressed. It’s crazy. Because once again, someone else wants to fight me.

“(Former world champion Joe) Parker didn’t want to fight me when he had the title. I tried to fight him. Lucas Browne, I wanted to fight him, no. All of these guys.

“Deontay Wilder, I tried to fight him when he was champion. No. Now they’ve all lost. They want to fight me after.

“If they lose, they get paid well. If Wilder wins, then they’re back in the frame. These guys have got no respect.”

After his recent form, Whyte would begin as a massive underdog in any fight against Wilder.

“The Bronze Bomber” only needs one comeback victory to regain his fearsome reputation. Meanwhile, Whyte certainly won’t be in the frame for a world title shot, even if he gets back in the win column.

Wilder is WBC number one. At the same time, many fighters are ahead of Whyte in the pecking order.

DENIAL

Regarding the actual KO by Klitschko, Wilder denied it rigorously. He had backing from a witness in ex-contender-turned trainer Johnathon Banks.

The American puncher stated: “I was only in the Klitschko camp one time. I held my own very well with everybody.

“All of a sudden, this mysterious untold story of Klitschko and me and he knocked me out.”

“I’m the one who picked Wilder and all the other sparring partners to come,” Banks told ThaBoxingVoice.

“Did Wilder get knocked out cold in sparring by Wladimir? No, that’s the truth. It didn’t happen.”

In a slight defense for Whyte, Banks did add: “Did he get dropped? Yes, he did.”

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Furthermore, follow us on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews and Twitter @worldboxingnews.