Boxing betting and the strategies you can employ

May 31st, 2022

Top betting sites offer boxing matches almost on a daily basis. The biggest fights generate the most action and draw the attention of even the most casual gamblers. However, those with a deep knowledge of the sport can find value in every fight. This article provides everything you need to know about boxing bet types and strategies that can help you win big.

Boxing bet types

Moneyline Betting

Moneyline is one of the most straightforward wagers you can make in Boxing. It involves betting on the individual you believe has a higher chance of winning the fight. In most cases, a more experienced boxer has smaller odds than the underdog.

Parlay Betting

Using Parlays is an easy way to make money from several bets in one go. A parlay bet is a single wager based on multiple events and requires all the predicted outcomes to occur for the bet to win. The bet loses if at least one selected option does not happen. For example, you can place a parlay bet on the outcome of three boxing matches.

The wager has to win all three events to be successful, so if you lose one of the matches, your entire parlay is considered void. However, if you predict all of them correctly, you’ll receive your winnings at whatever odds the bookie offered when placing the multiples bet.

If you are looking for a way to increase your chances of winning, it can be a good idea to use a parlay rather than just placing individual bets on each event separately. However, you should consider the pitfalls of parlays before using them as an option for your strategy.

The main limitation is that all bets will lose their value if one of your selections fails. Additionally, experts don’t recommend this type of wager unless you’re already quite familiar with how boxing betting works and are confident that you will continue winning the next scheduled fights.

Method of Victory

The Boxing Method of Victory is a bet on the outcome of a boxing match. You place the bet on the method by which one boxer will win over another. The three possible results of this type of wager include a knockout, decision, and technical decision. A Knockout occurs when one fighter knocks out or renders the opponent unconscious with a single punch, usually at or near the end of the fight. The referee can also stop it if they feel that one fighter may be close to being knocked out.

In the Decision method, the judges award their decision at the end of all rounds. Such scenarios occur when both fighters show equal control throughout the fight without any clear advantage over the other during the match.

Lastly, referees apply a Technical Decision when no fighter has landed enough punches within legal limits, and there is no winner. Instead, both fighters get partial credit for making it through all the rounds together without being disqualified.

Round Betting

Round betting is a boxing bet that involves getting paid out for correctly predicting who can win a particular round. A round is a set of three minutes in which two boxers fight. The referee decides which fighter has won each round, and the judges also score it.

Eventually, the decision-makers declare the boxer with the most points at the end of 12 rounds as the winner. Most sportsbooks allow punters to bet on an even or odd number of winning rounds.

Strategies you can employ in betting.

Research the Fighters

Having in-depth knowledge about the fighters is crucial in boxing betting. You should find records showing their past fights and boxing rankings, performances, and previous injuries. Such information can help you determine how well each fighter is likely to perform in their next event.

Look Outside the Box

A particular opponent may be an underdog, but that doesn’t mean they will lose. The only way you can tell if a fighter is going to win or lose is by looking at their skillset and style of fighting. It is advisable to bet on a boxer with a good record in the current weight class and minimal injuries to increase your chances of winning.

Watch for betting trends.

The most important thing to keep track of is the boxing betting trends since they can tell you what the general public is thinking about each fight. Such information can help guide your decision-making process.

For example, if most sportsbooks offer a fighter better odds on the money line, it can indicate that the individual has a better skill set. Additionally, a boxer who has consistently won their fights by knockout (KO) might be ready for another KO win.

Conclusion

If you look at the market and see that most punters are betting on one fighter, don’t assume they know the best boxer. There may be factors at play in the industry that an average bettor might not know.

Therefore, do your research before putting any money into a bookie, and make sure they use good boxing sportsbook software to give you the best user experience. This approach works well with both favorites and underdogs because it is difficult to predict the outcome of a fight, and there’s always room for surprises.