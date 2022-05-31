Beterbiev vs. Smith Jr. unification undercard swells for June 18

May 31st, 2022

Earlier this month, one of boxing’s most anticipated fights was formally announced for June 18, when Long Island’s “Common Man” and working class hero.

WBO World Light Heavyweight Champion, JOE SMITH JR.(28-3 22KO’s) meets WBC and IBF World Light Heavyweight Champion, ARTUR BETERBIEV(17-0 17KO’s) in a three world title unification bout at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden LIVE on ESPN.

Star Boxing proudly announces two of its super welterweight prospects will be on the undercard in separate matches. Haitian Born, Long Island residing, WENDY “HAITIAN FIRE” TOUSSAINT(Huntington, NY, 13-1 6KO’s) makes his return to the bright lights of MSG as he faces off with the United Kingdom’s ASINIA “DGOHST” BYFIELD (15-4-1 7KO’S) in what should be an exciting crossroads bout.

Toussaint appeared on ESPN defeating Isiah Jones by unanimous decision in The Bubble, on the undercard of Joe Smith Jr.’s emphatic KO victory over Eleider Alvarez. Since then, Toussaint took on heralded contender Charles Conwell on Showtime, taking the #4 world rated super welterweight into deep water, before falling short. Most recently Toussaint scored a first round TKO victory at Star Boxing’s “Rockin’ Fights” in March.

Byfield is also no stranger to the bright lights as evidenced when he took #11 world rated super welterweight Ted Cheesman the distance at Copper Box Arena in London. Coming off a second round TKO win last week (May 22), Byfield will look to carry the momentum into the June 18 showdown against Toussaint. The two will meet at the Hulu Theater with the hope of victory, and bigger fight opportunities to come.

Wendy Toussaint had this to say about the fight, “I just want to say how excited I am to finally be fighting on my good friend’s undercard (Joe Smith Jr.). Asinia Byfield is a very good opponent, he has a lot of experience and a great record. By defeating him I will be right where I want to be in the junior middleweight division of boxing. I will not disappoint. I want to thank Star Boxing and my own team for this opportunity.” Toussaint-Byfield will be an 8-round bout.

In the other super welterweight bout, undefeated prospect, JAHYAE “GOLDEN CHILD” BROWN (Schenectady, NY 10-0 8KO’s) will face off with Ireland’s KEANE “THE ICEMAN” MCMAHON (Dublin, Ireland 7-2 4KO’s). Brown, who is an explosive, 22 year old standout, will be making his debut under the Star Boxing banner and hopes to make it one to remember. He defeated Dormedes Potes (then 12-2-1 9KO’s) to secure the ABF Super Welterweight Title in April 2021 and now looks to remain undefeated as he faces his toughest test to date against Keane McMahon.

McMahon is a six-time Irish National Champion. McMahon is coming off of an impressive first round KO victory in Germany, and will fulfill his lifelong dream of fighting at the “Mecca of Boxing”, NY’s Madison Square Garden. The Brown-McMahon fight is a six-round bout.

“We are on the big stage now!” said Jahyae Brown. “I just want to thank God, my coach and the rest of my team, Star Boxing, and Joe DeGuardia for giving me this opportunity. I am going to make a statement in front of the whole world!”

“We are pleased to secure these opportunities for our 154 lb. standouts in Wendy Toussaint and Jahyae Brown on one of, if not the most eagerly anticipated shows this year in boxing,” said Star Boxing CEO JOE DEGUARDIA. “Joe Smith Jr. vs Artur Beterbiev will be a night to remember, and Wendy and Jahyae have the chance to showcase their abilities to the world.”