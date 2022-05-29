Charr, Hammer, Wallisch and Demirezen win in Hamburg

May 29th, 2022

ECB

Christian Hammer, Michael Wallisch, Ali Eren Demirezen, and Mahmoud Charr scored victories in a hurriedly arranged event.

Despite the bad weather in Hamburg, the 150 VIP guests took the opportunity last Saturday to visit the first EC Boxpromotion Open Air in Hamburg’s scene location, “Die Bucht.”

There they were able to experience the victories of the four ECB heavyweights up close and live with the best buffet.

After the two light heavyweight guest boxers, Mohammed Bekdash and Branimir Malenica, emerged victorious from the ring, set up against an impressive backdrop in the middle of the Goldbek Canal, EC Boxpromotion presented heavyweight action four times.

Christian Hammer was able to start with a sovereign KO success in the first round and thus recommended himself again for larger tasks.

His opponent, Drazan Janjanin from Bosnia and Herzegovina, was left behind and had to be eliminated from the competition after the third knockdown in the first round.

Michael Wallisch ended his ring appearance no less quickly and confidently. His Magdeburg opponent Toni Thes did not prove to be a formidable opponent. Although the 36-year-old tried to impress with brutal wrestling, the man from EC Boxpromotion dominated at will.

He kept his distance with his longer reach and finally hit so hard with his long straight in round 2 that Thes was brought down a total of three times before the referee stopped the fight prematurely.

For Michael Wallisch, this fight only served as preparation for his next big “foreign assignment,” announced shortly.

KINGPIN

Ali Eren Demirezen boxed his way to a remarkable victory on points with a little more effort. After his brilliant KO victory over world championship challenger Gerald Washington, the Turkish heavyweight immediately dealt with the next rugged American.

None other than Kevin Johnson stood in Demirezen’s way for eight rounds, but after a great fight, he failed on points.

Ali Eren Demirezen always had the better actions and celebrated another point win in his great career. Demirezen would also like to attack internationally again soon and continue to make a name for himself.

Mahmoud Charr from Cologne was the primary fight of the evening at the open-air event organized by EC Boxpromotion and Diamondboy Promotion in less than two weeks. The ex-WBA world champion was supposed to share the ring with the “local hero” Nikola Milacic for a maximum of ten rounds in the main event of the evening.

Charr, who originally had a big fight scheduled for May 28 but fell through, had been in training for many months. Almost a year to the day since his last fight, the “Diamond Boy” was able to call on his potential and dominate against Milacic.

The more active man from Cologne mainly claimed the middle of the ring and kept working on Nikola Milacic. Milacic, who has only lost twice in 23 fights to date, kept up bravely at first but received an uppercut in the second round, which should ultimately lead to the end of the fight after 1:21 minutes in the third round.

Mahmoud Charr was able to get two more knockdowns there, first with an impact hit to the body, then again to Milacic’s jaw. The latter was decisive for Mahmoud Charr’s demolition and early victory in round 3!

MAHMOUD CHARR

Mahmoud Charr: “I would like to thank all the fans who watched my fight despite the bad weather. Also, a big thank you to my sponsors and my promoter Erol Ceylan. I was supposed to have a big fight against Joe Joyce, but unfortunately, he got injured.

Never give up. I’m very grateful that Nikola accepted this fight. It takes a lot of courage from such a young man to get into the ring with me.”

Promoter Erol Ceylan also adds with satisfaction: “Mahmoud is WBA Champion in Recess. We have a signed contract. We can choose our opponents.

“Joe Joyce or maybe Daniel Dubois could be Mahmoud’s upcoming opponents” and further: “I’m also planning to hold events here more often.

“With its location next to the city park and the water, ‘The Bay’ is really picturesque and ideally suited for exclusive events.”

