Gervonta Davis – Better than mentor Floyd Mayweather at 27?

May 28th, 2022

Amanda Westcott

Comparisons between Floyd Mayweather and his top star Gervonta Davis continue ahead of another big night.

Mayweather and Davis will partner up in a mandatory battle with Rolando Romero on Pay Per View. The headliner at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn is possibly their final time together.

However, Davis finally got a dose of the recognition he deserves following a spectacular knockout of Leo Santa Cruz on Pay Per View.

Since then, there are now comparisons drawn to his mentor. They come as Davis racks up the pound for pound rating points and begins his effortless rise to the sport’s summit.

Mayweather’s right-hand man and CEO of Mayweather Promotions, Leonard Ellerbe, says Davis has been the future of boxing for some years. His words might be about to ring true.

Davis stands on the cusp of greatness and huge fights. Battling the winner of George Kambosos vs. Devin Haney seems to be his destiny.

Ultimately, a move to DAZN could send the winner from a Davis/Kambosos/Haney triple-threat into the boxing stratosphere.

Tank is a huge favorite to win the Romero and has the chance to go 27-0 with 25 KO’s if victorious against the youngster who would be king.

Floyd Mayweather was 29-0 and about to embark on a 13th world title fight at this career stage. In contrast, Davis is coming off his tenth world championship victory.

COMPARISONS

Comparisons between the two are inevitable. However, you cannot compare based on their records alone.

It took Mayweather a few more years to become the absolute force he was. A 2007 triumph over Oscar De La Hoya was changing the guard in PPV terms.

Therefore, if ‘Tank’ can land a similar legacy fight before the next couple of years, potentially the Kambosos vs. Haney winner, he’d be on course to be the face of the sport for years to come.

But who would be the De La Hoya fight comparison? – It’s a tough sell to say it would be Kambosos or Haney.

There wasn’t that level of pound-for-pound depth back in the De La Hoya’s days of the mid-2000s.

Vasyl Lomachenko – provided he gets back to winning ways – would be a healthy second option for a title defense if Davis becomes undisputed. A size advantage could be detrimental to the kudos, though.

In terms of talent, the sky is the limit for Davis. Therefore, he can be as good as he wants to be.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

With Mayweather’s dedication built into his makeup, Davis already possesses the essential tools.

This year, securing undisputed is the key to brand development. Even though questions remain in what weight class Gervonta Davis’ future lies.

If undisputed happens, 140 will follow, and Davis must continue only to face the best around.

Adrien Broner and Josh Taylor come to mind. They’d be essential if he wants to emulate Floyd Mayweather in the future.

Facing names and champions is the key.

