Amir Khan retirement increases chances of Floyd Mayweather fight

May 28th, 2022

Amir Khan retired from the sport in 2022. However, that decision could finally lead to a fight with Floyd Mayweather.

Khan had high hopes of a meeting with Mayweather back in 2014 with a promise broken just weeks before the announcement.

Mayweather put up a poll on his social media to ask his fans who should be next. Khan won by a country mile and believed his shot was next.

Amazingly, the ‘Money’ man negated and instead fought Marcos Maidana.

The 2010 WBN Fighter of the Year was back in contention one year later. But again, Mayweather looked elsewhere in Andre Berto.

At the time, the slick puncher from Bolton wanted a Las Vegas headliner badly. A few months later, he signed up for the worst mistake of his career – fighting Canelo.

Speaking about how he would approach any potential bout with Mayweather, Khan had all the confidence in the world.

“With Floyd Mayweather, if you’re going to be a puncher, you’ll walk towards him. You’re going to walk into his shots,” Khan told Fox Sports 1.

“To fight Floyd Mayweather, you have to box him at his own game. You have to box him. You have to use speed and good footwork. Make them old legs move.”

Khan added: “I would love the fight. It would be an amazing fight. It’s a fight I’ve always wanted.”

“There’s a lot of talk about the Mayweather fight happening, but at the moment, I’ve left it up to my team,” he added.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER vs. AMIR KHAN

Years later, Khan’s position hadn’t changed one iota. He exclusively told WBN: “I mean, Floyd Mayweather, to fight again? – At the end of the day, I don’t know.

“Floyd Mayweather is one of those fighters who might have spent up (the majority of his money) and might have to return to the ring again.

“He spends a lot of money, but I don’t know if he’s ever going to want to come back. As I said, maybe he’s going to.

“We don’t know about Floyd Mayweather. But at this point in time, I can’t see him coming back to fight in a proper fight.

“He’s been out of the ring a long time, and he is getting older. You have to remember his age; he’s 43 years old.

“Obviously, you’ve still got Manny Pacquiao going at 41. Mayweather might see that and think I can keep going boxing as well.”

Many of those predicting how the fight would go saw Khan giving Mayweather big problems. Sadly, we thought we would never know.

But now Khan has walked away, as with Pacquiao, an offer from Mayweather could come for a high-profile exhibition.

