Is Tyson Fury Truly Retired?

May 27th, 2022

Queensberry

After Tyson Fury dismantled Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in April, stopping The Body Snatcher with a picture-perfect right uppercut in round six of a masterful performance, he shocked the world by announcing his intention to retire.

It was a strange time to make such an announcement, coming after arguably the most dominant performance of his illustrious career and ahead of him potentially becoming the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the world in over two decades. It begs the question, is The Gypsy King serious in his rhetoric?

Online bookmakers compiled by oddschecker, who compare free bet offers and betting odds, are still taking bets on a potential Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua super fight. This would suggest that they aren’t convinced by Fury’s declaration. And neither are we.

The fact of the matter is that there is too much money being left on the table for Fury to consider retirement. He has already previously signed a two-fight deal to fight AJ, a deal that was reportedly worth as much as £200m. Although the current number one heavyweight in the world has repeatedly stated that he does not fight for money, such a lucrative purse would guarantee the financial security of his family for generations to come. That agreement was scuppered by a scorned Deontay Wilder, who took his demands for retribution all the way to court and won.

The Bronze Bomber got his wish for a trilogy, and in the meantime, Joshua lost his championship gold to Oleksandr Usyk, prolonging Fury’s path to becoming undisputed.

And that provides us with our second reason why we find it hard to believe that the man based in Morecambe has retired. Legacy. Can we really believe that Tyson Fury would happily ride off into the sunset without the scalps of Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk? Without becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion? To those questions, Fury would probably say that he doesn’t have anything to prove to anyone. And he would be right, he doesn’t.

He was the first man to defeat Wladimir Klitschko in over 10 years and he did it in the champion’s adopted backyard. He then knocked out Deontay Wilder in his own backyard. Twice.

But Fury, at his core, is a fighting man. A man who would surely love to cement his status as the greatest heavyweight of his generation, and one of the greatest boxers to have ever lived. To do that, he must beat Usyk and Joshua. But if there’s one thing we’ve learned, it’s to never doubt The Gypsy King.