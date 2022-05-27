IBA World Women’s Championships sees records tumble

May 27th, 2022

Protocol Sports Marketing is delighted to announce that the history-making 2022 International Boxing Association (IBA) Women’s World Boxing Championships were televised to a worldwide audience of over 100 countries by 19 broadcasters.

The world class tournament delivered in dramatic fashion, with major break-out performances promising new and emerging superstars in the world of Sport.

Returning for the first time since 2019, this year’s Women’s World Boxing Championships featured a record 310 athletes from 73 nations and was the first to offer cash prizes, including $100,000 USD for each Gold Medalist, $50,000 USD for each Silver Medalist and $25,000 USD for each Bronze Medalist.

Held in Istanbul, Turkey, the tournament was exclusively distributed by Protocol Sports Marketing in association with Premier Management Group. In addition to the coverage generated across linear platforms worldwide, IBA live-streamed the tournament on YouTube in each country that did not have a licensing broadcaster.

“The record-breaking IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships is proof that Women’s Boxing is growing tremendously,” says IBA President Umar Kremlev. “The skill, strength, and determination on display was astounding, and IBA is so very proud that our elite tournaments continue to showcase these great athletes all over the world.”

Following Protocol Sport’s success in distribution of the 2021 IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships held in Belgrade, Serbia in November, IBA and Premier Management Group again selected Protocol to manage, alongside Premier, the global media sales and distribution for the 2022 Women’s edition of the tournament.

“Premier Management has helped to achieve record viewership figures on two straight elite IBA world championship tournaments,” says Premier Management President Max Alperovich, “We are pleased that our work with IBA and Protocol Sports continues to result in audiences worldwide enjoying tremendous action, and IBA athletes competing with global exposure.”

As Boxing’s leading media rights distributor, Protocol Sports has worked on major Boxing events and tournaments for over a decade. But the collaboration with Premier Management and IBA has been a revelation, says Protocol President Lowell Conn.

“We are very proud and impressed at IBA’s commitment to supporting Women’s Boxing, and we are honoured to have been given the opportunity to successsfuly market and distribute IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships to television and media platforms all over the world.”