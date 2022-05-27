What? – Baffled Gervonta Davis goes Stone Cold on Rolando Romero

May 27th, 2022

Showtime

Gervonta Davis went all Stone Cold Steve Austin on Rolando Romero as the multi-weight champion struggled to understand his opponent.

Romero attempted to insult Davis in super-fast tongue-lashings. However, Davis looked baffled on more than one occasion.

In the end, Davis seemed as though he just wanted to get in the ring and punch Romero in the face.

During the final media event, Tank was confident he could end the challenge of his fellow Mayweather Promotions rival.

“I want to thank everybody for coming out. I appreciate everyone who came out today and everyone who made this fight happen.

“I’m ready, and I’m happy to be at this point. The talking is over, and the time for fighting is now.

“We’ve been working hard in camp, and we know that ‘Rolly’ will come out in round one and try to knock me out, as he said.

“I’ll be ready for that. I’ll see everyone Saturday. The time is here, and I’m ready.

“I’m excited to be back in Brooklyn and back at Barclays Center. This is a great city that always shows me, love.

“It’s always been like a second home to me. I’m grateful to be back.

“I won my first title here in Brooklyn and then won a second title at Barclays Center as well. I feel like this fight at this arena is great for boxing.

“I’m maturing, and I’m still learning as I walk this path. I have the people that I started with around me, and I’m grateful.

“Nothing else to say except Saturday night is ‘Rolly’s’ due date.

“This is going to be fireworks. It’s going to be crazy in there. I just hope he doesn’t use his elbows like he does a lot.”

GERVONTA DAVIS

Davis added on Romero‘s fighting style: “I don’t think he’s awkward. I just think he’s a guy who just started fighting. He’s like someone who just came into the gym.

“He’s like someone who thinks he’s nice now even though he hasn’t gotten it down pat yet. Real fighters know awkward fighters. He’s just a dumb fighter.

“I just want to show people that there are different levels when it comes to boxing. There are people that play boxing, and there are people who have been doing this since they were kids.

“It’s time to show that I’m one of the guys who’s not to be played with. It starts with him, and it’s going to continue.”

The pair collide on Pay Per View on May 28th.

