Floyd Mayweather Sr. and Roger Mayweather: A Trainer Award disgrace

May 27th, 2022

Esther Lin

Floyd Mayweather Sr. and Roger Mayweather not winning Trainer of the Year at any point is an unbelievable fact and a shameful one at that.

Mayweather’s uncle and father were by his side throughout his long and distinguished career. To think neither won the honor is unfathomable.

Leonard Ellerbe, the trusted right-hand man of Mayweather and CEO of Mayweather Promotions, recently shared this startling truth.

“Floyd Mayweather is the best fighter in the world for countless years. Floyd Sr. nor Roger Mayweather never won Trainer of the Year.

“It’s unfortunate, but you know what it is. Neither won it, never. Can’t make this up.”

WBN then sought out the list of past winners. To think at the very least that Roger Mayweather didn’t get the accolade brings to light why this would be the case?

It’s no secret that both Roger and Floyd Sr. had considerable-of-the-ring problems. In my opinion, you’d have to consider this being a factor in the decision to vote against them.

The reason certainly has nothing to do with talent, as both proved their credentials on numerous occasions.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER CAREER

Floyd Mayweather turned pro in 1996 under the guidance of Roger as Floyd Sr. was in federal prison. He won his first world title in 1998.

Floyd Sr. came on board with the team, and multiple titles added more gloss to an undefeated career that would take Pay Per View into the stratosphere.

Senior eventually fell out with Floyd and moved on to train Ricky Hatton and Oscar De La Hoya before returning later in his son’s career.

But for the late, great Roger Mayweather to not get crowned Trainer of the Year during his career remains a disgrace to the sport.

The likable coach from Los Angeles who looked after the pristine Manny Pacquiao, Freddie Roach, won it seven times. I’m not saying he didn’t deserve all of those victories, but Roger would have had better years during those times.

ROGER MAYWEATHER – TRAINER OF THE YEAR

Floyd Jr. won world titles in five weight classes and defeated over 20 world champions during his outstanding career.

Standout years would have been 2007 when Floyd beat Oscar De La Hoya and Ricky Hatton to become the most famous fighter worldwide.

In 2013 when he defeated Robert Guerrero and Canelo Alvarez or in 2015 as Manny Pacquiao and a final fight against Andre Berto went in the books.

There are three years when those voting could have done the right thing. But sadly, even in death, Roger Mayweather is still to get any special recognition award for his tenure in the sport.

WBN recently handed Floyd the Fighter of the Decade Trophy for 2010 to 2019. And if he claimed that honor, Roger certainly deserves the coaching version.

Undoubtedly Roger bowed out as a legend. Sadly, his time is since tinged with contemplation of why he never got accepted into one of boxing’s most exclusive clubs.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.