Top 10 heavyweight boxers within the last 15 years

May 26th, 2022

The heavyweight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte generated a lot of excitement, with bookmakers like Bet365 providing mouthwatering betting odds for the contest.

Yes, Tyson Fury sent Whyte crashing to the canvas with a legendary uppercut, restating his claim to being one of the finest the heavyweight division has ever seen.

But there were some other legends before him. Let us talk about some of the best heavyweight boxers in the last 15 years (in no particular order).

1. Luis Ortiz (32-2-0 with 27 KOs)

Luis Ortiz is a consistent heavyweight boxer, renowned for the ease he swept his opponents aside.

This is adequately evidenced by his 27 knockouts. Luiz Ortiz etched his name in boxing history for his powerful punching and counterpunching ability.

He held the interim WBA heavyweight title from 2015 to 2016, and he also contended for the WBC title twice in 2018 and 2019.

His biggest win came in the seventh round against Bryant Jennings, when a left uppercut sent him to the ground, stunning everyone.

2. Oleksandr Usyk (19-0-0 with 13 KOs)

Usyk dominated the cruiserweight division for five years before moving up to the heavyweight division in 2019.

Currently, in the heavyweight division, Usyk won his first heavyweight fight, defeating Chazz Witherspoon in the seventh round with a TKO.

However, the Ukrainian is more famed for his surprise victory over former heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, in 2019.

This win over Joshua crowned him the Unified Heavyweight Champion.

3. Anthony Joshua (24-2-0 with 22 K.Os)

Anthony Joshua is a household name around the world. In 2017, he began his stratospheric climb with a stunning victory against Wladimir Klitschko, ultimately ending the world champion’s career.

He went on to beat several heavyweights, winning the IBF, IBO, WBO, and WBA (Super) championships.

In June 2019, he lost all four belts to Andy Ruiz Jr, ending his unbeaten streak. In a dominant rematch in Saudi Arabia, he made a comeback and reclaimed the four belts.

Anthony Joshua lost his fight against Oleksandr Usyk, losing the belts again. A rematch is in the works, and Joshua hopes to make amends once more.

4. Joe Joyce (13-0-0 with 12 KOs)

Joe Joyce is a hard hitter known for his incredible punches. Nicknamed the Juggernaut, Joyce seems to absolve all punches thrown at him.

The biggest highlight of his career came in a win against compatriot Daniel Dubois in a closely contested fight, knocking him out in the 10th round.

Joe Joyce is yet to lose a professional bout as he seeks to work his way up to the top.

5. Dillian Whyte (28-3-0 with 19 KOs)

Dillian Whyte got famous after losing his first professional bout in the seventh round against British opponent Anthony Joshua.

Since then, Whyte has fought and won high-profile fights against Dereck Chisora (twice), Lucas Browne, Joseph Parker, Robert Helenius, Oscar Rivas, and other heavyweights to solidify his place in the heavyweight division.

From 2019 to 2020, he won the WBC interim heavyweight title twice, and then again from 2021 to 2022. He most recently lost to Tyson Fury in a sold-out Wembley show.

6. Joseph Parker (30-2-0 with 21 KOs)

Joseph Parker has had a good run of form since going pro in 2012. He has a strong record against elite opponents and was the WBO heavyweight champion.

Parker retained his WBO Heavyweight Champion after a majority decision victory over Andy Ruiz Jr. Famously, Parker handed the Mexican the first loss of his career in 2016.

Parker would successfully defend his title twice, including against another unbeaten opponent at the time, Hughie Fury.

His only losses, like Luis Ortiz, were in two of his most important career fights: against Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua.

7. Alexander Povetkin (36-3-1 with 25 KOs)

From 2011 to 2013, Povetkin held the WBA Inter Heavyweight titles and had an excellent quality win record.

A recent encounter with Dillian White yielded his most shocking triumph ever. In August 2020, Alexander Povetkin defeated Dillian Whyte in a match that saw him show incredible resiliency.

Despite this victory, he was defeated in the rematch by a technical knockout in the fourth round.

Povetkin, who is 41 years old, announced his retirement on June 13, 2021, citing health reasons.

8. Deontay Wilder (42-2-1 with 41 KOs)

Deontay Wilder is arguably the most powerful boxer in recent boxing. All but one of his fights have ended in a knockout.

In 2015, Wilder became a world champion after defeating Bermane Stiverne for the WBC Heavyweight title. He successfully defended his title nine times, knocking out his opponent each time.

One of the most talked-about fights of his career was a trilogy with Tyson Fury. The first battle ended in a draw, while he lost the others.

9. Tyson Fury (32-0-1 with 23 KOs)

Tyson Fury is one of the world’s most accomplished boxers today. In 2015, he won a unanimous decision over Wladimir Klitschko to become the undisputed heavyweight champion.

After this victory, Fury put his career on pause after a well-documented mental health battle. Fury returned almost two years later to pick up where he left off.

He won two fights on his way to a draw with Deontay Wilder for the WBC Heavyweight Championship. He defeated Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin, ending their undefeated streaks.

Most recently, Fury ended Whyte’s hope of reclaiming the heavyweight’s elite belts. Fury followed this victory with a controversial statement on retiring.

10. Andy Ruiz Jr. (34-2-0 with 22 KO’s)

Andy Ruiz Jr. is an excellent example of capitalizing on opportunities. Despite his previous victories, he was yet to win a championship.

However, with an unexpected victory over undisputed champion Anthony Joshua, he turned things around and became the undisputed champion in his place.

Despite losing the rematch, he has put the loss behind him and has continued his winning streak with a victory over Chris Arreola.