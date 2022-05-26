Spence vs Crawford: Plenty of keyboard action, no undisputed fight

Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford remain no closer to securing an undisputed fight despite years of back and forth.

Social media erupted again recently as the pair went toe-to-toe over a future fight. Fans are still no closer to getting the most significant war at 147 pounds.

Spence and Crawford extended their less-than-physical beef, but they are worlds apart from actually getting inside those ropes and trading blows.

Tentative talks fell apart in a disagreement over money last year, and both looked to Manny Pacquiao as a backup plan.

As the pair holds four belts between them, Crawford is again talking a good game.

“I meant what I said. Once I beat Spence, if Charlo doesn’t move up, I’m coming for him,” Crawford told his latest opponent Shawn Porter on The Porter Way Podcast.

“I didn’t see the [Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano] fight, but I heard he won by a tenth-round knockout.

“Congratulations to Charlo, but he’s on my hit list. I got two people on my hit list. Jermell and Spence. Spence is first.”

There continues to be no shortage of shots fired between them.

Previously, Crawford has said: “I’ve been champion since March 1st, 2014. Seven [now eight] straight years are coming up, three different weight classes.

“If I were to retire right now, the Hall of Fame would be the next accomplishment. Sorry, I can’t say the same for (you).”

Crawford is probably right about the Hall of Fame due to his accomplishments in fully becoming undisputed at 140 pounds.

Many with knowledge of the situation and his record would disagree. Unlike Crawford, Spence is now a three-belt titleholder and beat all champions to get each belt.

Crawford finally faced a contender in pound-for-pound rankings in Porter last year. Now, he has to build on that by landing Spence.

Taking pleasure in Crawford needing a dance partner, Spence told him: “I want to fight the best though because lord knows I’ll use one of you all favorite fighters as a tune-up.

“All those accomplishments with names people won’t remember,” he added.

Snapping back, Crawford said: “One name they will remember is Errol Spence ducking Crawford.

“That’s going to stay with you your whole lifetime.”

SPENCE vs CRAWFORD

Whatever the reason is for the current stalemate, Spence and Crawford’s teams must do all they can to get this fight over the line this year.

It’s been far too long in the making. It’s the least Al Haymon and Bob Arum can do for the sport.

If you asked anyone for a list of the top five boxing bouts for 2021 or any year for that matter, Spence vs. Crawford would be high up.

Talk is cheap when actions can speak a whole lot louder than words on keyboards or phones.

As the great Mills Lane would say, ‘Let’s Get Spence vs Crawford On!’

