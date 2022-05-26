Manny Pacquiao drug-testing questions remain despite being debunked

May 26th, 2022

Ryan Hafey

Manny Pacquiao again faced questions over his last victory as the row over the Filipino Senator’s drug testing continued.

For many years, the way Pacquiao undertook testing for his fights came under a cloud from a specific section of the boxing community.

This time around, WBN delved into the fact-checking for Pacquiao after he defeated Keith Thurman in 2019.

Pacquiao has been out of the ring since August 2021 after embarking on a Presidential run in the Philippines.

The detractors who mentioned testing for the Thurman fight did not raise their voices after Yordenis Ugas put the final nail in Pacquiao’s career.

WBN was in Las Vegas Pacquiao’s last victory, though, the one in question – not only by detractors but by Thurman himself.

In July 2019, World Boxing News witnessed a virtuoso performance in Las Vegas. Pacquiao turned on the style to become the oldest welterweight champion in history.

At the time, most seemed to be celebrating the cementing of Pacquiao as a 147 force to contend with Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford, even in his forties.

Knocking Thurman down in the first round, Pacquiao cruised to another world title sublimely at the MGM Grand.

But in the months and years since, derogatory comments plagued Pacquiao – even why they were investigated and gazumped.

ATLAS

A boxing manager looking after top contenders such as Gorge Kambosos Jr., and Peter Kahn, did some digging in 2021. He uncovered no evidence of any wrongdoing, as mentioned by former Mike Tyson trainer Teddy Atlas and a couple of others on social media.

Atlas said at the time: “With the plus 100-degree temps everywhere, I get the uptick in iced tea stands.

“But I’m still confused with no VADA testing for this fight. What, no one likes PEDS on ice?

“Hey, OK, you got me… Manny did not look like a Mustang last night. He was a Ferrari. My question is, what kind of gas is Pacquiao using? #PacquiaoThurman,” he added.

MANNY PACQUIAO VADA

After interviewing Thurman following the defeat, the former welterweight champion made a startling admission to WBN.

Thurman told World Boxing News, having faced quizzing about what Teddy Atlas believes.

“Listen, I did not regulate any form of testing in that fight,” Thurman exclusively told World Boxing News.

“He did do the majority of his training camp in the Philippines, and his hands felt like cement, so, Teddy, you tell me!”

Even Devin Haney, now recognized by the WBC at lightweight, had aired a simple phrase for Pacquiao after the win.

“All I got to say is VADA,” stated Haney.

DEBUNKED

As WBN knew all along, though, Kahn noted that Pacquiao enrolled in VADA testing – despite the negativity.

Khan asked VADA directly. They responded: “I appreciate you contacting me, but this is something that the Nevada State Athletic Commission should discuss.

“When I followed up asking if she can you confirm that Manny Pacquiao has been enrolled in VADA testing via the WBC Clean Boxing Program before this fight, Goodman replied, ‘Yes.'”

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman told Kahn: “Manny Pacquiao is a legendary champion, one of a kind, timeless.

“WBC Champion From flyweight to super welterweight. Manny Pacquiao has never failed an anti-doping test whatsoever. Therefore, these are facts. Anything else is simply irrelevant.”

As Kahn wrapped up at the time, Pacquiao didn’t fail a drug test in over 25 years in the sport. Furthermore, that is all the evidence you need.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.