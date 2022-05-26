Jaime “Hurricane” Clampitt continues comeback on June 24

For the first time in nearly three years, CES Boxing returns to Ballys Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort on Friday, June 24 with an all-star lineup featuring International Women’s Boxing Hall of Famer Jaime “Hurricane” Clampitt continuing her comeback.

Fresh off her first win since 2013, Clampitt (24-5-2), a Warwick, RI, resident, faces 20-Web versionyear-old Texas lightweight Miranda “El Alacrana” Reyes in the eight-round main event, one of seven bouts scheduled for June 24. Tickets are available at CESFights.com.

“There are few fighters in the history of this sport who work as hard and are as dedicated to their craft than Jaime Clampitt,” said CES president and Clampitt’s lifetime promoter, Jimmy Burchfield Sr.

“Since she returned to the ring, she’s been on a mission to prove that despite already having a Hall of Fame resume and an outstanding career, she’s still the present and future of women’s boxing. Jaime’s in another tough fight June 24 and her long-awaited return to Ballys is the perfect exclamation point on what will be another exciting night of professional boxing.”

A four-time world champion and women’s boxing pioneer, Clampitt beat Kim Wabik at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in February, her first victory since she defeated Dominga Oliva at Ballys in 2013. CES last promoted an event at the venue in November of 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the promotion to shift gears.

The Saskatchewan-born Clampitt is again back on the comeback trial after coming out of retirement in June of 2021. The aforementioned win over Oliva was her last bout prior to headlining CES’ outdoor showcase last summer at Cranston Stadium in Rhode Island.

The 45-year-old mother, wife, and business owner faces her latest challenge June 24 against a young up-and-comer who wasn’t even born when Clampitt made her pro debut in January of 2000. Miranda (5-1-1), a native of Houston, was formerly trained by ex-U.S. Olympic coach Kay Koroma, who coached the 2016 medal-winning team that featured future stars Claressa Shields, Mikaela Mayer, Charles Conwell, and Shakur Stevenson.

Clampitt’s star power can only be matched by that of CES’ newest addition, unbeaten super middleweight and 6-foot-2 southpaw Francis Hogan of Weymouth, MA, who inked a multi-year promotional deal with CES and will make his Ballys debut in a six-round bout.

A highly-decorated amateur who competed in the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2019 before turning pro, Hogan (10-0, 10 KOs) is a six-time national champion, a former gold medalist at the New England Golden Gloves, and a member of the Iron Workers Local 7 union. In his lone appearance with CES in 2020, the then 2-0 Hogan stopped veteran Charon Spain in the fourth round of their scheduled six-round bout.

June 24 also features the long-awaited return of hard-hitting Sicilian heavyweight Juiseppe Cusumano, who last fought in Rhode Island in August of 2019 and recently challenged WBA Interim World Heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois. Cusumano (19-4, 17 KOs) is 6-1 lifetime at Ballys and will star in the eight-round co-main event.

Fresh off a win in his CES debut in March, rising lightweight prospect Alejandro Paulino of New London, CT, returns to the promotion to make his Ballys debut in a six-round bout. Paulino (9-0, 8 KOs) faced a major step up in competition at the Crowne Plaza in March against durable veteran Andrew Rodgers and survived an early knockdown to win unanimously on the scorecards.

Paulino, who trains under the guidance of Roland Estrada at the Big Six Boxing Academy in Providence, will be joined June 24 by stablemates Sean Bey and James Maner, both of whom are making their CES debuts.

Bey (5-0, 5 KOs), a hard-hitting heavyweight from Soughton, MA, who now lives and trains in Providence, has won each of his first five fights as a pro by first-round knockout and is scheduled to appear in a four-round bout June 24. Maner (1-0, 1 KO), a 2019 New England Golden Gloves champion from Providence, has one pro fight under his belt, a fourth-round knockout victory over middleweight Anthony Everett in February. He will also appear in a four-round bout June 24.

Brockton, MA, lightweight “King” Kevin Walsh is also set to make his CES debut following a second-round knockout win over Braulio Avila in April, his fourth career knockout. Walsh (6-0, 4 KOs) will appear in a six-rounder for the second time in his career; the first was in January when he out-worked previously-unbeaten New England rival Nathan Balakin to earn a unanimous decision.

