Rolando Romero says, ‘bet on Gervonta Davis to lose, get rich with me!’

May 26th, 2022

WBA lightweight title challenger Rolando Romero urged boxing fans to bet on him to beat Gervonta Davis and take advantage of the odds.

Romero opened up at +600 to defeat Davis on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The “Boxer Formerly Known as Rolly” is now lower at +450.

But if you can get odds anywhere near the opening, Romero believes supporters can get rich with him due to his confidence in victory.

“He’s going to get knocked out in one round. He’s been knocked down in the gym a bunch of times,” pointed out Romero.

“He gets wobbled, knocked out, and all sorts of hurt. I feel bad for him. I’m going to go in there and beat him up. That’s my only game plan.

“Make your money betting on me in this fight. We’re all going to get rich together.”

ROMERO

Using derogatory terms making fun of Davis’s size, Romero believes he’s too big and strong for the Mayweather Promotions star.

“Look at the resume of his fights. He’s faced weight drained guys, U.K. fighters, 122 and 126 pounders, and guys past their prime,” said Romero.

“Mario Barrios was weight drained in a damn bathtub for eight hours straight. I also thought Isaac Cruz beat him up.

“Davis didn’t show up to sparring twice when we agreed to it because he’s scared of me. He says I’m scared, but that guy is scared of me.”

Cementing just how his mindset is just days out from the fight, Romero stated: “This feels really good. It’s about time he gets in the ring with me.

“I’m built for this moment and this fight. Not everyone is built for this. Davis obviously isn’t built for this. He can’t even say a word. I’m the superstar here.

“I already think I’m pound-for-pound number one, so I definitely should be in that spot after I win on Saturday.”

GERVONTA DAVIS

Reports of Davis leaving Mayweather after this fight quietened at the same workout. This scenario transpired despite both Floyd Mayweather and Davis signaling that their partnership might end.

Mayweather had said: “Nothing lasts forever. I will always love Tank. I like him. Love him. Look at him as a son.

“He has to do what’s best for him. I feel like I’ve done a great job thus far, building him and putting him in good fights, great fights. He’s steadily growing. He’s steadily learning. I’m proud of him.”

MAYWEATHER

Davis told Brian Custer of The Last Stand in response: “I feel as though the feeling is mutual.

“I don’t have bad blood with Mayweather Promotions. I’m definitely appreciative of what they have done for me over the years.

“There’s no love lost. It’s just time for me to grow up and be my own, you know, my own man.”

At the workout, Davis surprisingly added: “I still feel I’ve got the best team in boxing – Mayweather Promotions, Al Haymon, my personal team.

“Whatever decision we make after this, I’m all for it. We come up with the best plans together as a team.”

The plot thickens.

