Floyd Mayweather believes only three belts mean undisputed status

May 26th, 2022

Floyd Mayweather has his distinct view over when a champion gets labeled the undisputed in his weight class.

Mayweather says only three world championships are needed to become the lineal ruler in any division.

For a brief spell in 2021, World Boxing News only recognized three sanctioning bodies after the WBA suffered declassification following a string of high-profile anomalies.

Mayweather’s view would have meant no problems for undisputed champions if this were permanent.

WBN reclassified the WBA after eight months once they cleaned their house. WBN intends to watch the WBA’s future decisions accordingly and carefully.

According to Mayweather, as things now stand, any three of the WBC, IBF, WBA, and WBO are considered bonafide undisputed.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER – UNDISPUTED

In 2017, before his money-spinning win over Conor McGregor, Mayweather invited his usual source of interviewers, Fighthype.com, to tour his mansion grounds and view his extensive belt collection.

Discussing the four organizations WBN had no issue with back then, Mayweather stated his view on undisputed.

“When you talk about undisputed. To become undisputed, you have to have three or more belts – not all four. Three of four of the organizations,” Mayweather said in the video.

“When I fought Pacquiao, I had this belt (WBC), this belt (WBA Super). He had this belt (WBO), so I won these three (to become undisputed). But these are all four organizations in boxing.”

Therefore, taking a leaf out of the ‘Money’ man’s book, anyone now holding three of the WBC, IBF, WBA, and WBO straps should be considered undisputed.

Teofimo Lopez held the triple until fighting Georg Kambosos. There was considerable debate over his status at the time as it included an upgraded WBC championship.

Kambosos took the straps, and the WBC soon cleared up that Devin Haney was their WBC champion.

Many initially believed that Haney held the secondary version as he never won it inside the ring. This scenario is not the case, according to the WBC.

SUPER TITLES

Since the situation blew up, WBA has begun what they promised to WBN in 2013 – to eradicate the ‘super’ titles.

They released a statement on Thursday that partly said: “The World Boxing Association (WBA) continues to make decisions moving forward in line with its intention to have only one world champion per category.

“To date, [six] categories all have a single champion. The situation of the super lightweight, whose title is vacant, was also resolved.”

Do you agree with Floyd Mayweather?

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.