Cameron Krael vs Vincent Floyd tops 2300 Arena on June 24

May 26th, 2022

RDR Promotions returns to the 2300 Arena with a big night of boxing on Friday night, June 24th.

Seeing action in a six-round bout will be crowd favorite Cameron Krael (18-23-3, 5 KOs) of Las Vegas taking on Vincent Floyd (4-12-1, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia in a middleweight fight.

Edgar Joe Cortes (9-6-1, 1 KO) of Millville, NJ battles Gorwar Karyah (2-2, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia in a super bantamweight affair.

Jabril Noble (3-0, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Nasiti Mickens (2-1, 1 KO) in a battle of Philadelphia-based super featherweights.

Taking part in four-round bouts will be super featherweight Ofacio Falcon (6-0, 5 KOs) of Bronx, NY; super featherweight Rashan Adams (2-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia; super lightweight Isaiah Johnson (4-0, 4 KOs) of Sicklerville, NJ; super flyweight Edwin Cortes (2-0) of Millville, NJ; welterweight Nimal Farmer (1-0, 1 KO) of Lindenwold, New Jersey; debuting lightweight Karl Wylie of Coatesville, PA; debuting heavyweight Romelle Terrell of Chapel Hill, NC

In a super lightweight bout winless fighters Anthony Young (0-4) of Philadelphia and Rahiem Cooke (0-2) of Philadelphia in a super lightweight contest.

Jerrod Miner (2-14-2, 1 KO) of Philadelphia battles Frank Boston (3-6, 1 KO) of San Antonio, Texas will meet in a Bantamweight fight.

Tickets are $100, $75 and $55 and can be purchased at the following Link

https://2300arena.showare.com/orderticketsvenue.asp?p=422