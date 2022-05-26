Anthony Peterson working towards another world title shot

May 26th, 2022

This Saturday, May 28th in Washington D.C. at the Entertainment and Sports Arena, Anthony Peterson (38-1-1, 24 KOs), will battle Saul Corral (23-18, 13 KOs), in a scheduled 8-round super lightweight bout.

The former world title challenger, Peterson, is in the best shape of his life and is ready to show the world he’s still got a lot of fight left in him.

“I’ve been training very hard for the last several months since my last fight,” said Peterson, who joined forces with street legend, “Freeway” Rick Ross, CEO of Team Freeway Boxing.

“I’m in the best shape of my life and I want to show everyone that I’m still one of the best fighters in the division. I feel really good going into this fight and the fans will see me at my best.”

“Anthony is looking great, and I believe he’s going to look spectacular this Saturday,” said “Freeway” Rick Ross, who is advising Peterson.

“A nice victory will get Anthony right back in the world title hunt. He’s got the name recognition and talent to be in a big fight. He’s going to be trouble for anyone who dares to fight him.”

Anthony Peterson’s strength and conditioning has taken him to another level in this camp. He feels that this new added strength will be the key to his march toward another world title. In addition, his brother Lamont Peterson, who will be the lead trainer in his corner, gives him extra confidence.”

“Having the right mindset and training methods are very important, and for me it’s all about the strength and conditioning aspect of my career at this point.” concluded Peterson. “I feel my boxing IQ is there, and now my body can facilitate the things I want to do in the ring. With my brother Lamont, a former world champion, guiding my corner, I feel unstoppable.”