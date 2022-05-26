Alfredo Angulo giving boxing one last run at 39, begins June 11

May 26th, 2022

Former world champion Alfredo Angulo is looking for one more defining fight in his illustrious career and that will begin on Saturday, June 11th when he takes on Fidel Monterrosa Munoz as part of huge night of boxing and entertainment at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta.

The massive 12-bout card is promoted by Prestige Boxing Advisory Group in association with BFC The Last Round Promotions.

Angulo, who now resides in Coachella, California via Mexicali, Mexico is now 39 years-old and he knows that a big performance against the 70 fight veteran Monterrosa can get him one more chance against a bi-named opponent.

“I feel good. My body is reacting how I expect, and I feel really good. This is a short term notice, but I am very motivated. I feel like I have nothing to lose and I will give it my all,” said Angulo

on Monterrosa, “I think he is Colombian and a warrior. He will give me a good fight. It takes me back to when I fought Richard Gutierrez. Colombians are warriors and have a big heart.”

“I am used to fighting in bigger arenas, but I have been inactive for 2 years, and I need this forum to give a good performance to get a bigger opportunity. I want to get a feel for myself, body and reflexes. I do want to end my career with my hand up high. We have a plan. This is a fight to get a better fight

“It motivates me to keep fighting. Most important to myself , I have that dog fight in me, and I want to see if I still have that in me. After the fight and then we will make a decision on whether to go on based on this performance.”

Undefeated popular welterweight, Peter Dobson (15-0, 9 KOs) of Bronx, NY will fight Rodrigo Damian Coria (10-3, 2 KOs) of Cordoba, Argentina in a welterweight bout.

In an eight-round bout, undefeated heavyweight knockout artist, Raphael Akepejiori (13-0, 13 KOs) of Miami will take part against an opponent to be named,

Recent world title challenger Steve Geffrard (18-3, 12 KOs) takes on Alex Theran (23-7, 15 KOs) of Lynn, Massachusetts in an eight-round light heavyweight bout.

In a six-round bout, Former star of The Contender and Atlanta’s Quatavious Cash (14-3, 8 KOs) takes on Jayson Minda (14-7-1, 8 KOs) of Salem, Massachusetts.

Also in a special attraction, super bantamweight and world renowned model and undefeated Avril Mathie of Miami via Australia will risk her record that reads 7-0-1 with three knockouts in an eight-round bout.

Also seeing action in six-round bouts will be featherweight Jose Nieves (2-0, 1 KO) of Woodbridge, New Jersey taking on Richard Bernard (1-9-1) of Waianae, Hawaii.

In a junior welterweight Patrick Harris (19-0, 9 KOs) of Upper Marlboro, Maryland takes on Gustavo David Vittori (25-11-1, 12 KOs) of Argentina.

June 11th will see the pro debut of highly regarded and two-time National Golden Gloves champion light heavyweight Abel Gonzalez will fight Daniel Augare (2-2, 2 KOs) of Browning, Montana

In four-round bouts, local heavyweight Dante Williams (1-0, 1 KO) of Hawkinsville, Georgia takes on Jerrell Omar Young (0-2) of Las Vegas.

Casey Dixon (1-0, 1 KO) of Elemwood, Georgia battles Dennis Maldonado (0-1) of Jacksonville, Florida in a light heavyweight bout.

Elia Carranza (1-0) of Florida takes on debuting Yannick Azengue of Baltimore in a middleweight bout.

Also on Saturday night, June 11th a special performance dedicated to fallen star, rapper King Von will be part of a big night of boxing at The Center Stage Theater in Atlanta.

Tickets are $100, $250 and $500 and can be purchased on www.ticketmaster.com

The show will be streamed live on www.bxngtv.com