“I ain’t getting on no plane,” vows ‘triggered’ Mike Tyson after uppercuts

May 25th, 2022

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Mike Tyson says the situation surrounding him ‘triggered’ something that led to him beating up a fellow passenger on a JetBlue flight.

The former heavyweight champion went viral when a video of him laying into Melvin Townsend III hit the social media websites earlier this year.

Firstly, the question that sprung to mind was, ‘what is Mike Tyson doing on a passenger plane?’ – The second was how long could he put up with that guy?

Tyson was getting his head pecked by Townsend enough to turn around and smack him more than once. Several uppercuts reigned in as Townsend cowered in his seat.

MIKE TYSON PLANE

Questioned as he left the plane, Tyson was allowed to go on his way. Subsequently, Townsend retained legal counsel until dropping any action entirely.

Addressing what happened for the first time on his podcast, Tyson vowed not to retake regular airlines.

“He was f***ing with me, man. I took pictures with this n****. I shouldn’t even be taking public planes,” said Tyson.

“My wife gets mad I take public planes. [With] A bodyguard and a f***ing yes man. What am I going to do on a plane?”

He added that they “trigger me” before confirming, “Yes, they said they ain’t gonna pick up charges.”

Explaining why Townsend took no further action, legal representatives said it was due to “the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr. Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr. Tyson.”

DANA WHITE

UFC boss Dana White and Podcaster Joe Rogan have since commented on what went down.

White said: “Hey dummies, for future reference, this is how you stay alive when bumping into Mike Tyson on an airplane,” as he posted a video of himself moving out of Tyson’s way.

Rogan stated: “It’s real simple. That dude was a douchebag. He was annoying, one of the baddest mothers that’s ever walked the face of the Earth.”

His guest Dan Soder, replied: “Talk about kicking a beehive. What the f are you doing, dude?”

Rogan added: “It’s so dumb! It’s not even kicking a beehive. But It’s like smashing. It’s headbutting a beehive.”

Maybe it all worked out for the best. In the great words of Mr. T, Mike Tyson’ ain’t getting on no plane, fool.’

