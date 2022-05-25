Conor McGregor’s knockout cost Manny Pacquiao eight figure payday

May 25th, 2022

Conor McGregor cost Manny Pacquiao a lot of money and the chance to walk away from boxing with a victory.

McGregor hitting the canvas from a Dustin Poirier blitz in 2021 scuppered a Pacquiao fight worth millions of dollars in lost revenue from their agreed clash.

Pacquiao signed to McGregor’s management stable to secure an eight-figure paycheck against the Irishman last year.

All ‘The Notorious’ had to do was beat Poirier for a second time. Then, disaster struck. McGregor was tucked into bed by Poirier by a stunning blow that ultimately laid him out.

Dreams of a Pacquiao fight would only be evident as McGregor slept on the canvas.

Despite Paradigm Sports harboring hopes of resurrecting the deal, Pacquiao went on to lose to Yordenis Ugas. He then retired and moved on to a Presidential run.

The UFC ‘champ-champ’ signed a trilogy with Poirier in the hope of correcting his loss. He wanted to put his Pacquiao hopes back on track.

Trying to convince the fans at the time, McGregor said: “What a trilogy I now have on my hands. Exciting!”

MANNY PACQUIAO MILLIONS

It begs the question, ‘does anyone believe that is the bout he wanted that bout next?’

Looking back, McGregor should have gone straight into a multi-million dollar exhibition with Pacquiao. He risked another loss against Poirier and suffered for it.

Since then, talk that McGregor’s career is over keeps getting overrun by promises of a return.

The whole saga and choice by Conor McGregor to have a warm-up, unlike Pacquiao, cost the senator millions.

MOTIVATION

Former heavyweight contender Ed Latimore, a motivational speaker, aired his views on what McGregor needs to do in a recent interview.

“A devastating loss gives you a chance to reflect. To figure out what’s truly important,” Latimore exclusively told World Boxing News.

“You have to figure out what you’re fighting for and if the fight is even worth it anymore.

“Only McGregor is capable of answering those questions. But it doesn’t mean that he already knows the answer.

“He’s established his legacy and made a boatload of money. So now the question is, ‘Why?’

“If he doesn’t take the time to answer this, then he’ll rush back in the octagon, most likely underprepared and overconfident.”

“Despite the loss, I am on the correct path of evolution It’s what I get for picking this bout and opponent as a precursor to a boxing match against Pacman.

“I deserved to get the legs kicked off me going in with this thinking. This is not the game to play around with.”

