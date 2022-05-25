Hulk Hogan mangled Sylvester Stallone, stunt performers on Rocky III set

May 25th, 2022

Sylvester Stallone revealed Hulk Hogan “mangled” the star and three stuntmen while filming part three of the Rocky franchise.

Stallone consistently updates fans on stories from the legendary Rocky movies and none more than a tale on the WWE Hall of Famer.

Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, was drafted for an exhibition scene where Rocky Balboa fights a wrestling star for charity.

However, as Stallone explains, keeping the mammoth specimen from injuring those on set was brutal.

HULK HOGAN

“Another flashback and another reason why it’s not such a great idea to always do your actual stunts!

“I met Terry Bollea (aka Thunderlips in the movie) in the very early 80’s when I was directing Rocky III,” explained Stallone.

“AT 6 feet 7, 295 pounds and with 24-inch biceps, he was an amazing athlete and incredibly powerful.

“I remember a violent move where he threw me into the corner, charged across the ring like an enraged bull. He leaped so amazingly high above me that his shinbone came down like a giant tree on my collarbone.

“I tumbled to the floor, but I was afraid to look at my shoulder for about ten minutes. I said, ‘don’t roll me over, don’t move me,’ – because I was sure there was bone protruding through my upper chest.

“Of course, there wasn’t.

“But I have never felt such a mind-numbing pain from a massive hit before or since that day!

“Hulk didn’t know his own strength. Believe it or not, when he jumped into the audience to fight with the stunt performers, three of them had to be treated at the hospital!

“He’s a great guy and a great friend. His presence made the film very, very special.

“Hulk, if you’re reading this, it was a privilege to be mangled by such a gentleman,” he added.

SYLVESTER STALLONE ROCKY III

‘Rocky III’ starring Stallone, Bollea, and Carl Weathers, was released in May 1982 to a warm reception.

The blockbuster third installment took $270 million at the worldwide box office. Hulk Hogan was a smash it, literally, on the silver screen.

He subsequently launched his brief movie career with ‘Suburban Commando’ and ‘Mr.Nanny.’ It ended abruptly during the 1990s when movies bombed at the box office.

Meanwhile, Stallone was awarded a Golden Globe in 2016 for his portrayal of Balboa in the spin-off flick ‘Creed’ starring Michael B. Jordan.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow us on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews and Twitter @worldboxingnews.