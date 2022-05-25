Full non-TV undercard set for Davis vs Romero PPV

May 25th, 2022

Super welterweight contender Luis “Cuba” Arias will face Jimmy Williams in a 10-round showdown, while exciting welterweight prospect Jalil “Major” Hackett takes on unbeaten Jose Belloso for a six-round attraction in undercard bouts that will stream live on the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube page this Saturday, May 28 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The streaming action will begin at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and lead into the highly-anticipated SHOWTIME PPV lineup headlined by WBA Lightweight Champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis, boxing’s hottest young attraction, taking on unbeaten No.1 ranked contender and mandatory challenger Rolando Romero.

SHOWTIME has tapped a notable announce team to host the streamed fights on Saturday’s pre-show as veteran combat sports reporter Brian Campbell of MORNING KOMBAT, NBA champion Stephen Jackson of ALL THE SMOKE, and former unified world champion Julian “J-Rock” Williams will call the preliminary action live from the 40/40 Club inside Barclays Center and look ahead to the PPV bouts.

Campbell will also serve as the host of Friday’s live-streamed weigh-in with Jackson and former world champion Raul Marquez covering the weigh-in and breaking down the fights. Former NBA superstar Tracy McGrady will also join Friday’s weigh-in stream as a special guest from the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel, SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page, and the Premier Boxing Champions YouTube page.

The SHOWTIME PPV begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and features two division world champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara defending his WBA Middleweight Title against hard-hitting Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan in the co-main event. Plus, sensational young star Jesús “Mono” Ramos faces Luke Santamaría in a 10-round super welterweight showdown, while hard-hitting contender Eduardo Ramírez battles Puerto Rico’s Luis Meléndez in the 10-round super featherweight telecast opener.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Mayweather Promotions, GTD Promotions and TGB Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased through seatgeek.com and barclayscenter.com. Tickets are also available for purchase at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center.

A native of Milwaukee who now trains out of Las Vegas, Mayweather Promotions’ Arias (19-3-1, 9 KOs) will look to bounce back on Saturday night from a split-decision loss to Vaughn Alexander in December. Prior to that fight, Arias had scored a career-best victory in June 2021, as he earned a decision victory over former unified champion Jarrett Hurd on the Mayweather vs. Paul SHOWTIME PPV undercard.

Arias has also battled former champion Daniel Jacobs and owns a draw against veteran contender Gabriel Rosado. He will take on New Haven, Connecticut’s Williams (18-7-2, 6 KOs), who also will be looking to return to the win column after dropping a March contest to unbeaten Tyron James. The 35-year-old Williams owns a 2021 victory over former champion Yuri Foreman and has fought everywhere from 140 to 160 pounds throughout his career, having faced top contenders such as Brandun Lee and Abel Ramos.

Hackett (3-0, 2 KOs), a fast-rising prospect in the Mayweather Promotions’ stable, will look to continue his road toward becoming the next great fighter representing Washington, D.C. as he continues his burgeoning pro career on Saturday night. The 19-year-old turned pro in June 2021, scoring a first-round knockout of Angelo Diaz. He followed that up with another first-round knockout in October, before earning a shutout four-round unanimous decision over Darynn Levya in December. He will face off against the fellow unbeaten Belloso (4-0, 4 KOs), who is yet to go the distance since turning pro in June 2021. The 29-year-old is originally from Carson, California and now resides in Arkansas, having most recently stopped Anthony Woods in three rounds in December.

In non-televised undercard bouts, New York-native Arnold Gonzalez (9-0, 5 KOs) will take on Tracey McGruder (6-2, 4 KOs) in a six-round welterweight fight, plus Cincinnati’s Adrian Benton (6-0, 4 KOs) competes in a six-round super lightweight duel versus Mexico’s Jose Antonio Meza (8-6, 2 KOs), while Baltimore’s Cuttino Oliver (1-0, 1 KO) faces South Carolina’s Jahden Lewis (2-1, 1 KO) in a four-round super bantamweight attraction and Baltimore’s Mia Ellis (4-0, 3 KOs) steps in against Haiti’s Jaica Pavilus (2-1, 1 KO) for a six-round lightweight showdown.