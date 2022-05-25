Castillo injured, replaced by Andrade in lightweight tournament final

May 25th, 2022

Past World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global Super Featherweight title challenger Diego “Cuchis” Andrade (14-6-2, 1 KO) has replaced injured Irving “Poderoso” Castillo (12-2, 8 KOs) in the June 2nd championship final of the inaugural “WCBS 4-Man Lightweight Tournament”, against hot prospect and hometown hero Luis “Koreano” Torres (15-0, 10 KOs), at Palenque de la Expo in Obregón, Sonora, Mexico.

Castillo reportedly suffered a torn bicep during training camp.

The inaugural “WCBS 4-Man Lightweight Tournament,” presented by Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions (RJJ Boxing), will headline the June 2nd installment of RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS®. The 10-round Torres vs. Andrade’s main event will be contested for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Latino Lightweight Championship belt.

All the action will be streamed live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. To sign-up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com.

Andrade last fought this past November 10th, in which he won a 10-round decision over Jose Rodriguez Villareal. The consummate boxer, Andrade’s most notable victories to date were decisions against 29-1-2 Jorge “Pilon” Lara and 16-4-1 Alex Reyes.

The 20-year-old Torres has been the tournament favorite since it was announced. He has become a regular fighter on RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS with this being his eighth appearance. A gifted all-around boxer, the lefthanded Torres is a former WBC Youth Silver Lightweight Champion, as well as a rising lightweight star.

The Torres vs. Andrade fight, if needed, will have an “overtime” round to declare a winner in the event of a draw upon the conclusion of the scheduled distance.

The World Boxing Council (WBC) sanctions the tournament, and the eventual victor will not only be crowned the new WBC Latino Lightweight Champion but also receive a WBC world rating.

There are four other lightweight matches scheduled on this stacked card.

In the co-featured event, Bryan “Zam” Zamarripa (10-1, 3 KOs) takes on his unbeaten countryman, Yair Marmoleto Rojas (7-0-2, 5 KOs), in a schedule 8-round bout.

Promising 19-year-old prospect Marco Cota Moreno (6-0, 4 KOs) returns to RJJ Boxing at UFC FIGHT PASS in a 6-round match against Juna Leonel “LA Vijola” Ortega Resendez (4-2-1, 2 KOs). Moreno was a decorated amateur boxer who had a 146-4 record, highlighted by five-Sonora State championship title-winning performances.

In a 4-rounder, Pedro Peninuri Borgaro (2-0, 1 KO) faces Hector Avila Lozano (1-0, 1 KO) in the UFC FIGHT PASS opener.