Prediction Andy Ruiz Jr.’s top-level career is over rings truer by the day

May 25th, 2022

Mark Robinson

World Boxing News interviewed a former world champion in 2021 about the future career of ex-world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr.

At the time, ex-WBA titleholder Lucas Browne didn’t mince his words.

Asked by World Boxing News what he thought of Ruiz Jr. upsetting Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden, Browne said: “I thought to myself, ‘The little fat f-er did it!”

ANDY RUIZ JR CAREER

Quizzed further on whether Ruiz could once again reign supreme after linking up with Canelo’s coach Eddy Reynoso, Browne added: “No, I think Ruiz is over and done at the top.

“He’s had his big-money payday, and he’s happy. He’s enjoying his life now.”

Twelve months later, this frank answer led to WBN believing the rugged Aussie may have had a point. Since winning against Joshua, Ruiz has fought just twice in three years.

In December 2019, he lost all his belts to Joshua with a whimper. He came in vastly overweight when smokescreens promised he’d shed pounds.

Ruiz then could get nowhere near Joshua due to the excess poundage. AJ scored an easy win in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua and promoter Eddie Hearn faced questions for pushing Ruiz when not ready. However, it was stated in the contract that Ruiz must defend against Joshua within six months.

Therefore, Joshua and Hearn were well within their rights to do so.

Fast forward another seventeen months, and Ruiz returned against Chris Arreola. Dropped early on, Ruiz managed to get the decision.

DEONTAY WILDER DELAY

The discussion immediately turned to the fight World Boxing News exclusively revealed was due to be next against Deontay Wilder.

“The Bronze Bomber” was discarded by Tyson Fury at that time and launched mediation to get his trilogy fight. But had that failed, Al Haymon had a backup plan of Wilder vs. Ruiz for the same date on Pay Per View.

Fury vs. Wilder III arbitration dragged on for weeks, leaving Ruiz out of action and remaining out of the gym. When Fury vs. Wilder III got confirmed, Ruiz was in no position to fight.

Six months from Fury’s win over Wilder, Andy Ruiz Jr. still seems no closer to securing his next bout at the top level. Luis Ortiz is in the frame for August, but where is the official announcement?

If Ruiz doesn’t get back in the ring soon, inactivity will hamper his competitive ability. The ball is in his court, though, as Lucas Browne’s words look more truthful by the day.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.