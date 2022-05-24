Deontay Wilder holds title options with WBC and WBA, not IBF or WBO

May 24th, 2022

Former World Boxing Council champion Deontay Wilder still has two options open for a future heavyweight title shot.

Wilder is out of the frame for an IBF or WBO title chance, as things currently stand, but remains in favor with the WBC and WBA.

This scenario altered from a year ago when Wilder held chances with the WBC and WBO. Since then, the WBO removed Wilder from their top 15 list.

Despite suffering a second successive loss, WBA chiefs decided to rate the Alabama Slammer.

The American has to work on the IBF rankings system, which has remained the same for almost seven years. This outcome is due to organizations not ranking other bodies’ champions and the Fury defeats.

Wilder went down to Fury in a trilogy meeting last October. The reverse followed a beatdown in the February 2020 rematch.

Now, as Fury pursues an undisputed unification against fellow Brit Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk, some of the belts could be vacant by 2023.

If Fury takes all four titles this year, he will walk away and vacate. That would then leave Wilder in a position to challenge for the vacant WBC as the number one contender.

Aside from the WBC, Wilder could also lobby the WBA to find consideration for any future vacant strap.

However, with Fury known to despise the IBF, he promised to vacate if he ever wins it again. Wilder might have to contact the IBF to get some recognition before this transpires.

Getting the Fury vs. Usyk saga in the books should see all the titles vacant, provided “The Gypsy King” reigns supreme.

That’s where Deontay Wilder could come in. As for the IBF, Fury will vacate if successful. Wilder then needs to secure a rating to be considered for a shot.

DEONTAY WILDER & THE WBC

He’s currently ranked one with the WBC and seven with the WBA. His previous five-year reign counts for him in any decision – especially with the WBC.

The WBC is where ‘The Bronze Bomber’ is favored most of all. Dependent on what Wilder does in the interim, meaning announce his return, he could be confirmed as the next WBC mandatory by the end of the summer.

Therefore, if Fury prevails and has all the titles by the end of the year, ‘The Gypsy King’ has some massive decisions.

What Deontay Wilder must do now is secure his next fight and win it. A future title shot should be a relatively easy decision.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

