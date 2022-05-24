Canelo Alvarez explains why he must face Gennadiy Golovkin next

Former Pound for Pound king Canelo Alvarez revealed the reason for his decision to face Gennadiy Golovkin in his next fight.

Despite losing to Dmitry Bivol via a shock decision in Las Vegas and wanting a rematch, the Mexican superstar explained that he’s locked into an agreement with GGG.

Therefore, any notion of chasing the second fight with Bivol is off the menu – for now.

“We already had that contract, that deal. So we have to continue what we started,” Alvarez told a group of reporters in Europe.

He added that Bivol would be on the cards for the fight after, potentially back in Nevada one year on from the first meeting.

“I think they are the two most important fights in boxing. The fight with Golovkin and the rematch with Bivol because, unfortunately, we lost.

“However, that doesn’t mean that I’m not going to try again. The important thing here is perseverance, and we will do it again.

“What is certain is that we will return in September. Today, tomorrow, the day after—we will announce the fight. We only have to wait for a little.”

Bivol put on a masterclass to defeat Canelo after using his range and skills to keep the undisputed super-middleweight champion at bay.

From the first round, it was evident that Canelo would struggle against a fighter certainly on the same level due to his further move up in weight.

CANELO vs GOLOVKIN 3

Canelo has to regroup for only the second time in his lengthy career. He needs a win against Golovkin to put himself back on top of the pound-for-pound standings.

It won’t be easy, though. Even at 40, Golovkin remains one of the most dangerous punchers in boxing. It’s a case of out of the frying pan into the fire for Canelo.

Regarding the weight stipulations and the fight venue, Golovkin will have to move up to 168.

The current IBF and WBA middleweight ruler, Golovkin, will be able to challenge to win all the marbles in the higher weight class. A win for the Kazakh puncher would mean he’s unified three belts in two weight divisions during his career.

He’ll start as the underdog for what should be another showdown on the famous Las Vegas strip, with the MGM Grand potentially getting the nod over the T-Mobile after Canelo’s loss at the arena.

Details will reveal what will transpire at the official Canelo vs Golovkin 3 announcement.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.