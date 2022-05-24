Canelo vs GGG III signed and sealed for September 17, venue TBD

Former Pound for Pound kings Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin collide for the third time this fall, both sides confirmed on Tuesday.

In a statement issued from Canelo Promotions, GGG Boxing, Matchroom, and DAZN, the information read: “Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennadiy’ GGG’ Golovkin will meet in an epic trilogy clash on September 17.

“Canelo vs. GGG III will be live on DAZN Pay Per View in the U.S. and Canada and worldwide on DAZN (excluding Mexico, Latin America, and Kazakhstan).

In his last outing, Alvarez dared to be great once again but was edged out by WBA World Light-Heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol.

The focus switched back to Super-Middleweight, where he will defend his undisputed title against the Kazakh king.

GGG campaigns at the weight for the first time in his storied career.

Alvarez and Golovkin have shared 24 thrilling rounds already in this hottest of rivalries. The pair will meet for a third time, five years after their first battle ended in a controversial draw.

Then, the Mexican star edged out Golovkin via majority decision.

CANELO vs GGG III VENUE

Both fights took place in the T-Mobile Arena. While a venue for the trilogy bout will be revealed soon, what is in no doubt is that it will be the hottest ticket in the sport when these two foes dance for the third and decisive time.

“I feel very happy and proud to be able to give the best fights, and this fight won’t be an exception,” said Canelo.

“I hope to see you on September 17,” said Golovkin.

“Let’s push ahead without going backward,” said Eddy Reynoso. “A Mexican never surrenders. Let’s push forward.”

“The Canelo vs. GGG trilogy is the biggest fight in boxing. I am delighted to get this made for September 17,” said Eddie Hearn.

“These are two men that bitterly dislike each other. They want to end this incredible series with a blistering KO.

“I truly believe this will be the most thrilling fight between these two great champions. It will be fireworks from the first bell to the last man standing.”

