Boxing News: Buatsi closes on Bivol, Persoon wins on Mayweather bill

May 24th, 2022

Mark Robinson

World Boxing News provides the latest on Joshua Buatsi facing Dmitry Bivol and Delfine Persoon pushing for another world title.

Buatsi defeated Craig Richards by unanimous decision in their World Boxing Association (WBA) light heavyweight eliminator fight on Saturday at the O2 Arena in London, England.

The scorecards for the fight were 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113, giving the victory to the 175-pound prospect, who continues to make progress to his eventual goal of becoming a world champion.

Buatsi knew what he was up against a veteran like Richards. It would be a tough fight in which his opponent would stand toe to toe and make the night difficult for the 29-year-old fighter.

It was a bout with many exchanges and great moments worthy of a star fight of a big event like the one organized by Matchroom Boxing. Buatsi proved he was up for the challenge and was able to overcome a great opponent.

The Rio 2016 bronze medalist’s professional undefeated streak remains. He has now won 16 fights, with 13 knockouts. Richards left his record at 17 wins, three losses, one draw, and ten knockouts.

Buatsi is now the number one contender for Dmitry Bivol’s WBA light-heavyweight title.

The news that Canelo Alvarez is facing Gennadiy Golovkin again frees Bivol up to give Buatsi his earned shot.

BOXING NEWS

Delfine Persoon of Belgium won the vacant World Boxing Council super featherweight silver title by defeating Elhem Mekhaled of France on points on a card in Dubai.

Floyd Mayweather topped the bill in an exhibition bout.

The fight was initially scheduled for last weekend but faced a delay. The event got postponed in respect following the death of United Arab Emirates President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The government declared “official mourning” for 40 days and three days of suspension of work activities.

Delfine defined herself, showing her greatest experience, dominating on the Judges’ scorecards.

This victory of the Belgian champion, who also works as a police officer in her country, put her in a great position to fight soon for the WBC world title.

