Alejandra Ayala awakens from induced coma, Hannah Rankin reacts

May 24th, 2022

@fenixayala

Alejandra Ayala is out of a coma induced by doctors at the Glasgow hospital where the Mexican fighter lay since a boxing bout last Friday week.

After losing to Hannah Rankin, Ayala got rushed for emergency medical treatment. She underwent surgery before being placed in a state to help prevent worse injury.

Over a week later, Rankin revealed the news through those staging the event that Ayala was awake.

“Update regarding Alejandra. Thank you to everyone for all the prayers and positive thoughts for Alejandra Ayala and her family.

“Massive thank you to [the hospital] and its world class medical treatment. Finally, thank you to my team for all the support during this difficult time.”

The official information that Rankin had referred to read: “We are pleased to confirm that Alejandra has now wakened from her induced coma following successful surgery and is recovering in hospital,” said a joint statement from Dennis Hobson Promotions and Fight Zone.

“Everyone is so grateful to the wonderful team at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

“We’d also like to thank Alejandra’s parents for keeping us informed along the way. Also, the British Board of Boxing Control for their support.

“Our best wishes are with this brave, brave warrior as she begins her journey of recovery. We will be on hand to support her any way we can.”

UPDATE regarding Alejandra.

Thank you to everyone for all the prayers and positive thoughts for @fenixayala and her family. 🙏🏻

Massive thank you to 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 and it’s world class medical treatment ❤️ and finally thank you to my team for all the support during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/qJuYKyQ24C — Hannah Rankin (@Team_Rankin) May 23, 2022

ALEJANDRA AYALA

The great news comes just days after reports in Spain and Mexico brought anger from fans and those close to the family.

Scaremongering, as is sadly the case these days through social media, quickly got dismissed – as reported first by World Boxing News.

Thankfully, Ayala seems to be over the worst despite her boxing career, unfortunately being over for good. Focus switches to her getting a fully functioning life back – if that is the case moving forward.

A further update on Ayala’s condition will hopefully clarify the long-term prognosis.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.