Shohjahon Ergashev promises boxing takeover, title in 2022

May 23rd, 2022

IBF #4, WBA #13, WBO #11 and RING #7 Shohjahon Ergashev says that with the pandemic winding down and professional boxing back in business, it’s his time to take over as one of the sport’s newest stars.

The undefeated Ergashev (21-0, 19 KOs), from Rakhmon, Uzbekistan and now living and training in Detroit, will take on South American Champion Luis Alberto Veron (19-3-2, 9 KOs) of Jose Leon Suarez, Buenos Aires, Argentina in the 10-round super lightweight co-main event of Salita Promotions’ Detroit Brawl event, this Thursday, May 26, 2022, in the Lincoln Ballroom of the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn, Michigan.

In the night’s 10-round heavyweight main event, WBC #11-rated heavyweight Otto Wallin (23-1, 14 KOs) will take on hometown veteran Rydell Booker (26-5-1, 13 KOs).

“Of course the pandemic was hard for everyone,” admitted the southpaw Ergashev during a break in training with world-famous trainer Javan SugarHill Steward at the Kronk Gym. “I do believe that I would already be world champion if not for Covid. Nevertheless, I didn’t stop working on myself every day. Even when it was prohibited to just walk the streets, I went jogging at night and used my own gym to work out.”

The 30-year-old Ergashev, known as one of boxing’s hardest punchers, says he’s not expecting any ring rust despite destroying his last four opponents in a total of five rounds, dating back to a first-round body-shot knockout of capable veteran Adrian Estrella on national television in January 2020.

“It’s true I have fought less than five rounds in three years, but I have learned to stay sharp even if my opponents can’t last very long with my punches,” explained Ergashev. “I’m really excited and happy with how my training is going for my next opponent, and I know I will win this fight, because beside all known my strengths, I know that Allah blesses me and I was born to be a winner!”

With boxing back up to speed, Ergashev says the next year will be his to truly shine.

“This year I am going to become champion and next year will be dedicated to fighting anyone who wants to compare strengths with me. I am very ambitious right now, I desire to fight, win and enjoy my talent.”

Event promoter Dmitriy Salita, says that if Ergashev gets past Veron, he is coming next for all the world’s best 140-lb fighters.

“It’s Shoh Time!” said Salita. Shohjahon Ergashev is the hardest puncher in the super lightweight division and an exciting and fearless TV-friendly fighter,” “His natural power and exciting, all-action style will very soon make him a world champion and fan favorite. The fans in Detroit are going to see one of the best fighters in the world at the top of his powers this Thursday night.”

On the undercard, rising super welterweight powerhouse Marlon Harrington (7-0, 6 KOs) will appear in an eight-round showdown against South American veteran Azael “Turbo” Cosio (21-9-2, 18 KOs), while fast-tracking former national amateur champion and undefeated professional middleweight Joseph Hicks Jr. (1-0, 1 KO) of Grand Rapids, Michigan will appear in a six-round battle against Argentinean southpaw Bruno Leonardo Romay (21-9-2, 18 KOs).

Fighting in supporting bouts will be a trio of undefeated Michigan prospects, including super welterweight Husam Al Mashhadi (3-0, 3 KOs) of Dearborn facing pro-debuting Texan Milton Banks, as well as super lightweight Ferris Dixon Jr. (2-0, 1 KO) and also undefeated super welterweight Da’Velle Smith (2-0, 2 KOs), both of Detroit.

All remaining opponents will be announced shortly and all bouts are subject to change. The Ford Community & Performing Arts Center is located at 15801 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn. On fight night, doors open at 6:00 pm and the action starts at 7:00 pm.