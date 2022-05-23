James Bernadin claims title with Kenny Robles decision

May 23rd, 2022

Darryl Cobb Jr.

James Bernadin took an eight-round unanimous Decision over Kenny Robles to capture the NBA Americas Junior Welterweight title in the featured bout at The 2300 Arena.

The exciting four-bout card was promoted by King’s Promotions.

Bernadin tried to impose his will by trying to land hard shots. Robles was able to use movement and settle down to land effective combinations.

Despite eating some combination punching, Bernadin was able to stalk and land good right hands. In the final minute of the fight, Bernadin landed a big left that hurt Robles. Bernadin opened up a furious barrage of punches in an effort to stop Robles in the final frame, but Robles was able to hang on and get to the final bell.

Bernadin of Lancaster, PA won by scores of 79-73 twice and 78-74 to raise his undefeated mark to 7-0-1. Robles of Staten Island, NY is 9-2.

In the co-feature, Victor Padilla stopped Jesus Perez in round three of their scheduled eight-round lightweight contest.

It looked like it would be a real short evening as he dropped Perez in round one with a short hook. Padilla did end things in round three, when he flicked out a short left hand that put Perez down and the fight was stopped.

Padilla of Philadelphia is 10-0 with nine knockouts. Perez of Culiacan, Mexico is 13-14-1.

Thanjhae Teasley remined undefeated with a four-round majority decision over Jetter Burgos in a welterweight clash.

It was a very competitive match up until Teasley was able to come on strong in the final minute of the fight to pull out the victory by scores of 39-37 twice and 38-38.

Teasley of Bethlehem, PA is 3-0, Burgos of Bronx, NY is 1-1.

James Martin pounded out a four-round unanimous decision over Lukasz Barabasz in a junior middleweight fight.

Martin of Philadelphia won by tallies of 40-36 twice and 39-37 and is now 8-3. Barabasz of Mikolow, Poland is 1-4.