Floyd Mayweather exhibitions leave Manny Pacquiao rematch open

May 23rd, 2022

Floyd Mayweather continually fighting in exhibitions leaves the door ajar for a rematch with Manny Pacquiao.

Mayweather has teased Pacquiao with a potential rematch since 2016, and WBN believes there’s still a chance it can happen.

Due to the exhibition revival of late, Mayweather and Pacquiao could trade blows again in what would be a massive money-spinner for both.

The proof is in the pudding. And if Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. can earn over one million views in their fifties, Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao can do around two million in their forties with ease.

This fact alone suggests we will see another installment despite Mayweather’s desire to torment Pacquiao with the possibility.

Mayweather humbled Pacquiao in a contest that failed to live up to the hype in May 2015. Calls for a second helping were met with groans by skeptical fans.

Bouts with Terence Crawford, Danny Garcia, and Adrien Broner were touted for Pacquiao at the time, although the end game has always been Mayweather II.

Freddie Roach discussed a possible retirement after the Mayweather loss in 2016 when speaking to Jenna J of On the Ropes.

He intimated that Pacquiao was only staying in boxing to fight his nemesis again.

FREDDIE ROACH

“That’s probably the only reason we’re staying in the game because we want a rematch with Floyd Mayweather. We want to get that,” Roach said to Jenna J.

“Mayweather has been to my gym a couple of times. I saw him at a restaurant in LA one time. He took pictures with my friends, and he was very polite and amiable.

“He told me he hadn’t trained a day since he retired. I said, “Hey, I thought you were a gym rat. You’re always in the gym.” – He said: “I haven’t worked out a day since I retired.”

“I told him, ‘There are still some big fights out there for you.’ But I didn’t ask him about Manny at all. I don’t know the real reason why he’s coming by to visit.

“He doesn’t want me to be his trainer. I don’t think. But I thought maybe it was for him and Manny to get together one more time.

“I know Manny wants the rematch bad. Manny thought he won the first fight. If you look at it with no commentating, you watch and see him landing more punches.

“I still was a little disappointed in Manny’s performance. But now he’s one hundred percent. I think that he will destroy him at one hundred percent capacity,” he added.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Mayweather battered a hapless Don Moore around the ring in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night. He intends to return in the future.

Meanwhile, the Yordenis Ugas loss ended Pacquiao’s pro career. A defeat in the Filipino Presidential election could now send him to the exhibition circuit.

That’s where Floyd Mayweather comes in again and leaves at least another few years on the table for a return bout.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN us on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.