Antonio Nieves gets career back on track with Judy Flores triumph

May 23rd, 2022

This past Saturday, former super-flyweight world title challenger Antonio Nieves (20-3,1, 11 KOs), got his career back on track with a stunning unanimous decision victory over previously unbeaten Filipino prospect, Judy Flores (10-1, 6 KOs).

The scheduled 8-round bantamweight bout took place at the Civic Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

From the opening bell Nieves took control as he used his superior boxing skills, inside game, and fast hands to take the lead on the score cards.

He continued to pound the body and slowly broke Flores down. In round six, Nieves sent Flores to the canvas with left hook to the body. Flores survived and made it to the final bell. Scorecards read 80-71 and 80-72 twice all in favor for Nieves.

“I had to box smart and work my way inside to land some big shots,” stated Nieves “I had to pressure him down for most of the fight and was able to slowly break him down.

“Considering my two-year year lay-off, and this was only scheduled for an eight rounder, I wasn’t able to stop him. I’m pleased with my performance and happy to shake off the ring rust. I’m hoping to land a big fight before the summer ends. I’m coming back for a top spot in the division. I’m right back in the gym this week.”

“I’m calling all the major sanctioning bodies this morning to lobby for a top position within their ratings,” said manager Tim VanNewhouse. “Antonio is deserving of another journey within the world rankings and bigger opportunities in the sport.”