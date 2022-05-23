10 of the Most Iconic Boxing Fights of All Time

Boxing is one of the oldest sports in the world, dating back to Ancient Egypt. It has been a part of every culture since the dawn of time but has always been popular throughout its history, especially in the United States and Europe.

Boxers have always had their rivalries and fans have always tried to predict the outcomes on a variety of different levels. But what are some of the most iconic and memorable fights of all time? Here, we have rounded up 10 incredible fights.

1. Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier

The fight between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier is considered one of the greatest of all time. It took place in Madison Square Garden, and it was a battle between two heavyweight champions.

The match between these men would become known as “The Fight of the Century” because it brought together two undefeated fighters who had dominated their respective divisions for years. The only remaining question was whether Ali’s speed and power would be enough against Frazier’s strength and determination.

2. Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier, Again (Thrilla in Manila)

This fight was also between Ali and Frazier, and it was an emotional rematch, with Frazier winning by unanimous decision. The fight took place in Manilla, Philippines, and was known as “The Thrilla in Manila“. It was considered one of the most violent fights in boxing history and was the third between the two, with Ali winning 2:1 overall.

3. Larry Holmes vs. Muhammad Ali (The Last Hurrah)

Many boxing fans consider this fight to be the greatest of all time. Ali and Holmes were both 6’3, making it a match-up of two huge boxers. They traded punches for 10 rounds, with Holmes winning by a technical knockout.

4. Evander Holyfield vs. Mike Tyson II

On June 28, 1997, Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson took to the ring for their rematch in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was a memorable match indeed: The fight ended with Tyson disqualified for biting Holyfield’s ear. After years of dominating the sport, he had finally met his match.

5. Oscar De La Hoya vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr.

It’s another match that ranks among the most memorable boxing matches of all time.

In this fight, Floyd Mayweather Jr. defeated Oscar De La Hoya by a split decision. Tickets for this fight sold out within a matter of hours, and it generated millions from fans paying to view the fight on television, too.

6. Marvin Hagler vs. Tommy Hearns

Marvin Hagler was one of the greatest boxers in history, and he showed it with his trademark left hand. Hagler’s right hand was equally lethal, but nothing made him as scary as his left hook. He would throw it at will and land it almost every time he threw it. If you could get inside of his range then you’d have some success against him, but there were few who could match the speed or power of Marvin’s fists.

Tommy Hearns had incredible power in both hands as well, although he tended to rely on his right hand when throwing punches more often than not (he also had a very effective uppercut). Tommy’s balance was better than most fighters around his weight class, which allowed him to stay on target longer without being knocked off-balance by incoming blows from opponents. This is why many fans consider Tommy’s style more “pure” than other fighters.

Hagler ultimately took this fight in just three rounds, by knockout.

7. Ray Leonard vs. Thomas Hearns II

This was the 1989 rematch of their first fight, which took place in 1981. This time around it was a 12-round split draw, so both fighters were able to hold on to their super middleweight championship titles.

8. Julio Cesar Chavez vs. Greg Haugen

The fight between these two legendary boxers was one of the most exciting matchups in boxing history. It lasted for 5 rounds and ended with a TKO victory for Chavez. The match was held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 16th, 1993.

9. Felix Trinidad vs. Pernell Whitaker

The fight between Pernell Whitaker and Felix Trinidad was one of the most anticipated welterweight title fights in history, with both fighters coming back after month-long absences. The fight took place on February 20th, 1999 at Madison Square Garden.

Trinidad ultimately emerged victorious, by a unanimous decision after 12 grueling rounds.

10. Lennox Lewis vs. Vitali Klitschko

Last but not least, Lennox Lewis vs. Vitali Klitschko’s ‘Battle of the Titans’, which took place on June 21st, 2003 at the iconic Staples Center, Los Angeles, California.

Klitschko started incredibly well, despite not being the favorite to win, but ultimately Lewis won by TKO after 6 rounds. It was the last fight of his career.