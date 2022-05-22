George Foreman ’87 to ’97: An unstoppable force and immovable object

May 22nd, 2022

HBO

George Foreman built himself into an unstoppable force and immovable object as he prepared for a decade-long comeback.

The bulldozing boxing legend revealed how he ensured he would never hit the canvas during the second part of his historic career.

Returning to the sport after contemplating if he’d fight again, Foreman knew he needed to be something special to compete in the era of the late 1980s and 1990s.

To solidify his attempts, ‘Big George’ would keep an extra twenty pounds in weight to be sure he’d be a tough man to take off his feet.

Explaining how he did it, Foreman said: “I did workouts carrying logs. We did hole digging (in training and used a) shovel and pickaxe.

“Then I would pull my Jeep around. It was the leg strength. No one could knock me down in the comeback,” he added.

Foreman had something in his armory above all else. The ability to lay people out cold. An incredible 68 of his 76 victories came via knockout.

On his power, the bruiser stated: “I must admit it was a gift to be able to punch so hard.

“There’s hardly anything to practice every day because I could not train that way. But I loved the heavy bag.

“Some days, I’d come (into sparring) taking the guys for granted. I’d get smacked around a few times. Nothing out of hand, though.”

GEORGE FOREMAN RECORD

Losing just twice in 29 bouts over seven years of his return, Foreman created history in 1994 at the MGM Grand.

At the grand old age of 45, he defeated Michael Moorer to become the most senior heavyweight champion ever.

That record still stands today. However, it will face challenges due to the rise in older fighters across the board.

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. fighting in their fifties may not be a threat. But on the back of their exhibition, a surge is predicted in forty-something heavyweights by the end of the 2020s.

Wladimir Klitschko stated his desire to have a go this year. That scenario is yet to come to fruition due to the current plight of his home country.

Whether Foreman still possesses that feat in ten years is up for debate. But one thing is for sure; you need to prepare well if you’re going to beat George Foreman.

