Genius Floyd Mayweather finally gets the point of exhibition bouts

May 22nd, 2022

Floyd Mayweather put on a show this Saturday night to completely flip the exhibition side of his career on its head.

Mayweather turned his latest effort against Don Moore into a fun night, deflecting criticism of his inability to fight like he used to.

This scenario is what Floyd Mayweather should be like in all his exhibition bouts. Knowing what they could now get, Mayweather may well have turned his masters’ circuit run into an even bigger money-making effort.

Fighting in Abu Dhabi against old friend ‘Dangerous’ Don Moore, Mayweather entertained the crowds brilliantly with a combination of flashy skills and jest.

Dominating the eight-round bout with Moore, Mayweather dropped his former sparring partner in the final round.

Mayweather then eased off to allow Moore to make the final bell, but the antics between rounds and the fact that the former pound-for-pound king didn’t take himself too seriously was the genius part.

EXHIBITION

We all know Mayweather is not as good as he was. However, he can still put it on plenty of fighters out there. Therefore, he needs to up the mixture of fun and brutality in his exhibition contests to go mainstream with this kind of show.

Suppose he continues to dance with ring card girls and put up the round numbers. Plus, talk to analysts as they commentate on his glorified sparring sessions; many more will embrace the Pay Per Views.

The whole thing, if planned, was a masterstroke by Floyd Mayweather.

After beating Moore via decision [no official result given] and taunting him along the way, Mayweather said: “I would like to thank everybody in the UAE.

“I want to thank everybody that covered this fight. The UAE is one of the best places in the world.

“Don Moore is a great fighter. We’re both still undefeated. He’s got a great team. I want to say thank you to the UAE.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Floyd Mayweather has another event planned for later in the year. After moving the show from Dubai to Abu Dhabi, the former is the favorite to host at this stage.

The Burj helipad had to get scrapped at the last minute as a venue. This scenario was due to the death of the UAE President.

Furthermore, it’s no secret that Dubai is one of Mayweather’s most sacred cities.

Badou Jack and former MMA star Anderson Silva scored victories on the undercard. They could also feature in the next event.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Furthermore, follow WBN us on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.