Josh Taylor claims he wanted to fight Alberto Puello for $120k, but couldn’t

May 21st, 2022

The World Boxing Association revealed details of an explanation sent by former champion Josh Taylor over the loss of his belt.

In a switch-up, it’s now stated Taylor gave up the super-lightweight crown rather than being stripped by the WBA.

The Scot told the WBA he had every intention of defining his title against mandatory challenger Alberto Puello. Taylor would have received the lion’s share of a $200,000 purse bid if he did so.

This deal amounts to $120,000 for Taylor. He claims he would happily have done so if he didn’t already have plans.

The WBA explained: “Josh Taylor sent a letter addressed to the World Boxing Association (WBA) president, Gilberto Jesus Mendoza. He explained his decision to vacate the 140-pound crown.

“The Scotsman thanked the pioneer body for his time as champion. He argued the reasons why he had to make the decision.”

Taylor claimed: “I have been proud to be WBA champion since I defeated Regis Prograis in 2019. Unfortunately, due to my wedding and honeymoon this summer, I am unable to fulfill my obligation to defend against Alberto Puello in a timely manner.

“I do not want to delay a fellow fighter from fulfilling his dreams. For that reason, I must respectfully vacate.

“I wish the best to the fighters who will dispute the title. I hope to be WBA champion again in the future”.

However, Taylor will battle WBC stipulation Jose Zepeda for considerably more money than the Puello fight. This led to many negative comments when Taylor pointed out why he couldn’t face Puello.

Especially since Taylor negated on a promise to rematch Jack Catterall, who beat him in his last fight at 140, Taylor said he was dead at the weight and could no longer compete at super-lightweight to give Catterall another chance.

Furthermore, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman is happy Taylor decided to take on Zepeda.

“Josh Taylor will be fighting Chon Zepeda. It’s the World Boxing Council mandatory,” Sulaiman told DAZN.

“Josh Taylor has already confirmed that he is staying in super-lightweight. We are very happy with his loyalty to the body,” Sulaiman told DAZN.

Sulaiman outlined that the WBA negated their promise to allow the WBC to go first with their stipulation in a dampener.

“Yes [he relinquished the WBA title], but it’s shameful. We agreed in Puerto Rico. The four presidents sitting at a table agreed that it was WBO, [Jack] Catterall, WBC, Zepeda, and then the IBF.

“And without any attention to the agreement that was made, they ordered another fight. That’s why the quality of the undisputed in that division has been lost, but that’s the way it is,” he added.

