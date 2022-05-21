‘Nervous Gervonta Davis is getting knocked out in one round’

May 21st, 2022

Sean Michael Ham

Gervonta Davis received a stark warning from his next opponent as Rolando Romero prepared for their battle in front of the media.

As ‘Tank’ kept his head down behind closed doors, it was the turn of Romero to take the limelight. The fighter formerly known as ‘Rolly’ didn’t mince his words.

Romero gave Davis a round prediction for when he’ll end their Pay Per View headliner. Battle will commence on May 28th between the pair.

The WBA lightweight title challenger said: “One round, I’m knocking him out. If I say I’m going to do it, then I’m going to do it.

“He will get knocked out by the first punch that he eats. He’s going to run right into something.”

GERVONTA DAVIS BEEF

On their continued beef with Davis through their once-postponed collision, Romero added: “I always feel good every time I’m going into a fight.

“I don’t like ‘Tank’ as a person, and I believe he will get whupped in this fight.

“He ducked me twice for sparring, and the bad blood has been there ever since. I’ve been calling him out since 2017.

“The only reason this fight was made was that I wanted it. He doesn’t want this. He wishes he was fighting some 126 or 122-pounder.”

Claiming Davis is showing signs of being scared of him, Romero concluded: “I just saw a bunch of nervous energy from Gervonta when we faced off.

“He didn’t say anything to me. He doesn’t even believe he’s going to knock me out.”

ROLANDO ROMERO

A win for Romero pushes him closer to a shot at the undisputed title due to the ongoing promise from World Boxing Association chiefs.

Headed by President Gilberto Mendoza, the WBA will order the victor to face George Kambosos or Devin Haney – whoever wins their June bout.

Mendoza vowed to condense all the WBA titles into one per division following worldwide criticism. Therefore, it’s a given that the 135-pound takes an official order.

Similar stipulations were handed down at heavyweight, welterweight, and super-featherweight.

