Tommy Morrison’s son ranked as Deontay Wilder stays WBC top-rated
Deontay Wilder remains the top-rated heavyweight with the WBC as a familiar family name enters the rankings for the first time.
Kenzie Morrison, son of former WBO champion Tommy Morrison, cracks the list following a recent victory.
In April, Morrison took out another second generation heavyweight in Hasim Rahman Jr. The fight lasted barely five rounds.
In the process, Morrison won the WBC USNBC Championship and gained the rating that comes with it. Kenzie is ranked forty on the list of forty.
It’s good news for the family after brother Trey suffered a first loss against Mike Balogun last December.
DEONTAY WILDER
Deontay Wilder, a former WBC ruler for five years, has lost his last two bouts against champion Tyson Fury. Despite losing via stoppage twice to “The Gypsy King,” the WBC decided Wilder’s achievements keep him above Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker.
This summer, Joyce and Parker will collide to see who cements the number two spot and a potential shot at the vacant title.
If Fury does give up the strap and retire as promised, Wilder will be in pole position to face the Joyce vs. Parker winner for the green and gold.
Wilder’s Premier Boxing Champions stablemates Frank Sanchez and ex-world titleholder Andy Ruiz Jr. are rated four and five.
Arslanbek Makhmudov [six], Dillian Whyte [seven], ex-Wilder foe Luis Ortiz [eight], Tony Yoka [nine], and Otto Wallin [ten], round out the top ten.
Nine-ranked Yoka can expect to fall sharply, though, following his decision defeat to Martin Bakole.
WBC HEAVYWEIGHT RATINGS – MAY 2022
WBC Champion: Tyson Fury
1 Deontay Wilder US
2 Joe Joyce GB SILVER/BBBofC/COMM
3 Joseph Parker New Zealand
4 Frank Sanchez Cuba CONTINENTAL AMERICAS
5 Andy Ruiz Jr. Mexico/US
6 Arslanbek Makhmudov Russia/Canada NABF
7 Dillian Whyte GB
8 Luis Ortiz Cuba
9 Tony Yoka France
10 Otto Wallin Sweden
11 Robert Helenius Finland
12 Michael Hunter US
13 Filip Hrgovic Croatia
14 Agit Kabayel Germany
15 Martin Bakole Congo/GB
VOLUNTARY CUT-OFF
16 Dereck Chisora GB
17 Efe Ajagba Nigeria/US
18 Murat Gassiev Russia
19 Zhan Kossobutskiy Kazakhstan
20 Vladyslav Sirenko Ukraine ABCO
21 Jared Anderson US
22 Hughie Fury GB
23 Carlos Takam Cameroon
24 Charles Martin US
25 Zhilei Zhang China
26 Kevin Lerena South Africa
27 Simon Kean Canada
28 Jerry Forrest US
29 Steven Shaw US
30 Jose Larduet Cuba INTL Silver
31 Joe Goodall Australia AUSTRALASIA
32 Bakhodir Jalolov Uzbekistan
33 Fabio Wardley GB
34 Oleksandr Zakhozhy Ukraine/Germany FRANCOPHONE
35 Jack Mulowayi Congo/Belgium
36 Peter Kadiru Germany
37 Sergey Kuzmin Russia
38 Ali Eren Demirezen Turkey
39 George Arias Dom. R.
40 James Kenzie Morrison US USNBC
