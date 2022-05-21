Tommy Morrison’s son ranked as Deontay Wilder stays WBC top-rated

May 21st, 2022

Deontay Wilder remains the top-rated heavyweight with the WBC as a familiar family name enters the rankings for the first time.

Kenzie Morrison, son of former WBO champion Tommy Morrison, cracks the list following a recent victory.

In April, Morrison took out another second generation heavyweight in Hasim Rahman Jr. The fight lasted barely five rounds.

In the process, Morrison won the WBC USNBC Championship and gained the rating that comes with it. Kenzie is ranked forty on the list of forty.

It’s good news for the family after brother Trey suffered a first loss against Mike Balogun last December.

DEONTAY WILDER

Deontay Wilder, a former WBC ruler for five years, has lost his last two bouts against champion Tyson Fury. Despite losing via stoppage twice to “The Gypsy King,” the WBC decided Wilder’s achievements keep him above Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker.

This summer, Joyce and Parker will collide to see who cements the number two spot and a potential shot at the vacant title.

If Fury does give up the strap and retire as promised, Wilder will be in pole position to face the Joyce vs. Parker winner for the green and gold.

Wilder’s Premier Boxing Champions stablemates Frank Sanchez and ex-world titleholder Andy Ruiz Jr. are rated four and five.

Arslanbek Makhmudov [six], Dillian Whyte [seven], ex-Wilder foe Luis Ortiz [eight], Tony Yoka [nine], and Otto Wallin [ten], round out the top ten.

Nine-ranked Yoka can expect to fall sharply, though, following his decision defeat to Martin Bakole.

WBC HEAVYWEIGHT RATINGS – MAY 2022

WBC Champion: Tyson Fury

1 Deontay Wilder US

2 Joe Joyce GB SILVER/BBBofC/COMM

3 Joseph Parker New Zealand

4 Frank Sanchez Cuba CONTINENTAL AMERICAS

5 Andy Ruiz Jr. Mexico/US

6 Arslanbek Makhmudov Russia/Canada NABF

7 Dillian Whyte GB

8 Luis Ortiz Cuba

9 Tony Yoka France

10 Otto Wallin Sweden

11 Robert Helenius Finland

12 Michael Hunter US

13 Filip Hrgovic Croatia

14 Agit Kabayel Germany

15 Martin Bakole Congo/GB

VOLUNTARY CUT-OFF

16 Dereck Chisora GB

17 Efe Ajagba Nigeria/US

18 Murat Gassiev Russia

19 Zhan Kossobutskiy Kazakhstan

20 Vladyslav Sirenko Ukraine ABCO

21 Jared Anderson US

22 Hughie Fury GB

23 Carlos Takam Cameroon

24 Charles Martin US

25 Zhilei Zhang China

26 Kevin Lerena South Africa

27 Simon Kean Canada

28 Jerry Forrest US

29 Steven Shaw US

30 Jose Larduet Cuba INTL Silver

31 Joe Goodall Australia AUSTRALASIA

32 Bakhodir Jalolov Uzbekistan

33 Fabio Wardley GB

34 Oleksandr Zakhozhy Ukraine/Germany FRANCOPHONE

35 Jack Mulowayi Congo/Belgium

36 Peter Kadiru Germany

37 Sergey Kuzmin Russia

38 Ali Eren Demirezen Turkey

39 George Arias Dom. R.

40 James Kenzie Morrison US USNBC

